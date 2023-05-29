Our Burning Planet

THE HOT SEAT

South African scientist Debra Roberts nominated to head world expert body on climate crisis

South African scientist Debra Roberts nominated to head world expert body on climate crisis
Professor Debra Roberts is in line to lead the world’s top scientific advisory panel on climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (Photo: Supplied)
By Tony Carnie
29 May 2023
0

If Roberts wins the majority vote in Nairobi, she will become the first woman and first person from Africa to lead the IPCC.

Veteran Durban climate change researcher Professor Debra Roberts has been named among four experts nominated to lead the world’s top scientific advisory panel on climate change.

Roberts – a graduate of the former University of Natal who established the first dedicated environment department for the City of eThekwini (Durban) in 1994 – has been formally endorsed by Cabinet as South Africa’s candidate to chair the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC is a panel of experts set up in 1988 to provide government policymakers with regular scientific assessments on the latest state of knowledge about climate change.

The key chair position is being contested by three other candidates: Dr Thelma Krug of Brazil, Professor Jim Skea of the UK and Professor Jean-Pascal van Ypersele of Belgium.

With more than 30 years’ experience as an academic researcher and senior municipal planning official, Roberts previously served as a member of the South African negotiating team at several global climate change meetings. She is also the current co-chair of the IPCC Working Group II on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability.

Lending his endorsement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that if Roberts wins the majority vote at a meeting in the Kenyan capital Nairobi between 24 and 28 July, she will become the first woman and first person from Africa to lead the IPCC.

During its 35-year history, only four people have chaired the global science advisory panel: Bert Bolin (Sweden) Robert Watson (UK), Rajendra Pachauri (India) and the current chair, Hoesung Lee (South Korea).

Ramaphosa said Roberts was known in South Africa and in international forums as a “natural bridge-builder” and was therefore ideally suited to bring together the Global South and the Global North at a critical time. 

“Governments can expect her to help ensure a balanced, inclusive and comprehensive assessment of the science, which is equitably focused on the priorities of all countries.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: The need for action on the climate crisis is more urgent than previously assessed – IPCC

Serving in a voluntary capacity, members of the IPCC provide comprehensive scientific advice to nearly 200 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the global treaty established in 1992 to negotiate measures to avoid “dangerous human interference with the climate system”.

More than three decades later, however, the UNFCCC climate treaty system has been dismissed as a failure by several critics who point to the steady rise in global temperature, soaring greenhouse gas emissions and increasingly frequent severe weather events.

Beyond the ‘why’ and the ‘what’

Roberts readily admits that global action to arrest climate change at the UNFCCC biennial negotiations has been woefully slow.

“We’ve known about climate change since 1822,” she notes in reference to the early work of French scientist Joseph Fourier in describing the atmosphere’s heat-trapping “greenhouse effect”. By 1896, Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius had also developed the theory that modern industry’s burning of fossil fuels created carbon dioxide emissions that would heat up the Earth.

“We have been very clear that what we (society and governments) have done so far is inadequate,” says Roberts, “but the IPCC has very clearly indicated the sense of urgency that is needed to tackle this problem… We have not hidden from that.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Supercomputer peers into SA’s climate future — and paints a frightening picture

She also draws a clear distinction between the work of the IPCC (as an advisory body) and the political negotiation process by UNFCCC member nations.

Moving the needle on greenhouse gas emissions, she believes, will only be achieved once there is “massive political will” and a “whole-of-society approach” to tackling the global crisis.

In his endorsement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Roberts stands to become the first woman and first person from Africa to lead the IPCC.

“If past (panel) assessments have looked at the ‘why’ and ‘what’ of climate change, now we have an urgent need to provide evidence for the ‘how’,” she states.

“Policymakers need detailed, rigorous and practical answers on how we mitigate and adapt to climate change, by when, where and by who.”

“Governments are faced with the very real need to understand the implications of both climate change variability and climate change in their region in the next five years, not only the impact of climate change over the next century – and they need evidence on what they can do this year to protect their citizens and improve their way of life.”

‘Stick to the science’

Yet, in response to increasing calls from civil society for IPCC scientists to adopt a more activist approach to the climate crisis, Roberts is emphatic that panel members have to “stick to the science” to maintain their neutrality and integrity.

“To protect the core values of the IPCC we need to stay independent of politics and other pressures and uphold our scientific integrity,” she insists.

Adding his support to her nomination, Professor Guy Midgley, head of Stellenbosch University’s School for Climate Change, said: “I think Debra provides strong representation for the real concerns of people as they are affected by climate change, and has a very good eye for the scientific evidence relating to both challenges and the solutions across all sectors.

“She has provided calm, principled and forthright leadership in the IPCC process up to now.”

Professor Patrick Bond, a political ecologist and director of the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change, was less enthusiastic about her nomination.

Bond argues that eThekwini’s climate mitigation and adaptation policies have placed too much emphasis on “green” issues such as maintaining the Durban Metropolitan Open Space System and largely ignored community efforts to reduce toxic air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by large industries.

“If Durban is given further IPCC recognition through the appointment of a leading municipal official to run the body, it just goes to show how out of touch international climate managerialism is with reality – just as the IPCC is regularly criticised for its intrinsic conservativism when periodically offering climate-damage projections that are far too optimistic. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.