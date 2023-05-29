Our Burning Planet

PHOTO ESSAY

Killer whales return to False Bay – bad news for dolphins

Killer whales return to False Bay – bad news for dolphins
Despite the apparent sluggishness of both predator and prey, a most dramatic attack took place and a dolphin was sent flying. (Photo: Alexander Vogel)
By Dave Hurwitz
29 May 2023
0

Since 2009, when we began documenting killer whales hunting in False Bay, it became (almost) an annual event up until 2015 to witness groups of orcas preying on common dolphins.

Images of these highly energetic and skilful hunters filled the media on each visit and they enjoyed celebrity status for many years. That was until they were knocked off their perch by the infamous shark killers, Port and Starboard.

But on Sunday, after an eight-year hiatus, they were back. Not the same pod from back then, but the male among them is an animal I’ve seen a few times before.

The report came in at around 8am from Peter Morgan, one of our seasoned land-based spotters in Simon’s Town (no cetacean escapes his powerful binoculars) and we sprang into action.

Peter reported that several predatory events had taken place before we found the killer whales an hour later. At that time, they were milling around off Simon’s Town and the dolphins were reported close to Fish Hoek and heading towards Kalk Bay. 

orca boat

(Photo: Dave Hurwitz)

orca false bay

(Photo: Dave Hurwitz)

orca false bay

(Photo: Alexander Vogel)

orca

(Photo: Dave Hurwitz)

The killer whales were certainly not bothered by us and happily swam up to the boat and enjoyed a spell of riding our wake. We then noticed the 300-strong pod of dolphins in the distance, heading straight towards us and the killer whales.

Orcas are silent when in hunting mode, so obviously hadn’t been detected by the dolphins.

dolphins false bay

(Photo: Alexander Vogel)

orcas false bay

(Photo: Alexander Vogel)

When they did meet up, I expected pandemonium as has broken out in all the previous events that I’ve witnessed, but this time it played out in slow motion, with a total absence of a typical common dolphin flight response.

In fact, the dolphins barely accelerated beyond eight knots (15km/h), when they are quite capable of reaching 30 knots (56km/h) and therefore in order for the killer whales to catch them, they’d have to accelerate beyond that speed.

killer whale false bay

(Photo: Alexander Vogel)

killer whale

(Photo: Alexander Vogel)

Having given some thought to this, I would hypothesise that the killer whales had been shadowing and feeding on this pod of dolphins for a long time, possibly a number of days, and maybe even corralled them into False Bay. It was as if the dolphins had accepted the inevitable and were relying purely on their numbers for their individual survival.

But despite the apparent sluggishness of both predator and prey, a most dramatic attack took place and a dolphin was sent flying (Alex Vogel got the money shot). The initial strike, as is usual with killer whales, was by one of the females, but soon thereafter, she handed the partially immobilised dolphin to the male, who simply shepherded it around for about 10 minutes until another female arrived on the scene and dispatched it.

We enjoyed another hour interacting with the killer whales before they regrouped and headed towards Cape Hangklip. DM

Dave Hurwitz, an avid naturalist, started Simonstown Boat Company over 20 years ago and has become an expert on cetacean behaviour in False Bay. He has consulted on and featured in documentaries produced by Discovery Channel, National Geographic and many others, both locally and internationally. Dave regularly updates his Facebook page with sightings https://www.facebook.com/boatcompany

Alex Vogel is a scientist and developer of the Seafari app. Seafari allows users to record a marine mammal sighting as well as to view sightings recorded by other users. Vogel is also an administrator of the Cape Peninsula Whale & Dolphin Sightings Telegram group. Click here to join the group https://t.me/+g9a8HLwm7Y0wMDQ0.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
Maverick News

South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
South Africa

DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.