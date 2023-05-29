Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ghana Leader Sees IMF Program Restoring Confidence in Economy

Ghana Leader Sees IMF Program Restoring Confidence in Economy
Nana Akufo-Addo
By Bloomberg
29 May 2023
0

Ghana’s program with the International Monetary Fund will help to restore investor confidence in the economy that slid into a debt crisis last year due to years of overspending, the country’s leader said.

Access to the IMF facility “will not spell the immediate end” of the difficulties the country is in presently but will lead to a reopening of the avenues that have closed to the nation in the past one and a half years, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a televised broadcast Sunday night.

IMF approved a $3 billion extended credit facility for Ghana May 17 with an immediate disbursement of $600 million. The funds will help the West African nation to bolster its budget and balance of payments after finances deteriorated due to spending pressures from a power crisis, a sweeping banking sector cleanup, the Covid-19 pandemic and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The fact that we’ve been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our trading partners, creditors and investors,” Akufo-Addo said. “A positive message that will be underpinned by the discipline, hard work and enterprise with which we execute the program.”

Ghana unilaterally suspended payments on most of its external debt in December as it engages investors for talks on debt restructuring. The IMF approved the program after bilateral creditors through the Group of 20’s Common Framework provided financing assurance and the country completed the first part of a domestic debt exchange program, with investors replacing bonds that paid an average of 19% with new securities that pay as little as 8.35%.

The President declared an end to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana, three weeks after the World Health Organization said the disease was no longer a global public health emergency. The disease had claimed 1,462 lives by May 15 out of 171,738 positive cases and 2,538,198 tests since it struck in March 2020.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Ramaphosa briefed about ANC councillors carrying knives, stabbing each other at ailing Ditsobotla municipality 
Maverick News

Ramaphosa briefed about ANC councillors carrying knives, stabbing each other at ailing Ditsobotla municipality 
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
‘Remove your bulldozers,’ judge orders Tendele coal mining company
South Africa

‘Remove your bulldozers,’ judge orders Tendele coal mining company

TOP READS IN SECTION

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
Spar jacks up rewards programme to extend beyond savings at till point
South Africa

Spar jacks up rewards programme to extend beyond savings at till point

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.