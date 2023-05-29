Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Ekurhuleni’s multibillion-rand housing project stalls as nearby shack dwellers demand services

Ekurhuleni’s multibillion-rand housing project stalls as nearby shack dwellers demand services
Residents Ofentse Rakhudu and Tebogo Makolomekwe, representatives of the Daggafontein Community desk, point to the area earmarked for the City of Ekurhuleni’s Daggafontein Mega City project. Very little work has been done on the project and residents in nearby informal settlements are demanding answers. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)
By Kimberly Mutandiro
29 May 2023
0

‘The government has surely forgotten us,’ says Daggafontein pensioner.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s multibillion-rand Daggafontein Mega Housing project was expected to be a flagship for affordable housing in the city. It was set to provide about 18,000 homes.

The development site was initially launched in 2016, but construction at the site began in 2017. The cost of the development is expected to be well above the initial estimated R10-billion budget. The project had stalled due to lockdown in 2020 and resumed in 2021 until the previous contractor’s contract lapsed in December 2022. The City has now mandated itself to complete the project over 10 years.

Now, more than five years after the project was launched, the building site appears to be far from complete, with only sewerage piping and tarred roads, with no houses or signs at the site.

A few hundred metres from the new mega development site are three informal settlements – Daggafontein, Kwasa Village and Anchor/N1.

About 2,000 people live in the three settlements, according to community leaders. The residents say they have been waiting to hear if they qualify to be beneficiaries once houses are built at the mega city project. According to residents, the first phase of the project was expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Residents from the informal settlements protested in May 2022 to demand that they be given water, toilets and for electricity to be installed in their shacks. GroundUp has seen a letter, handed out to shack dwellers by an official from the infrastructure portfolio of Ward 76 in June 2022, stating that they are to benefit from the Daggafontein housing project.

The City also conducted a census of the settlements in July 2022 to determine how many households needed services like water and toilets. To date no additional services have been offered and the City has kept mum on the mega housing project, say residents.

Daggafontein informal settlement resident Sisikazi Madhobe says she and other elderly residents were given a verbal promise by City officials that they would be given houses in the new development when it has been completed. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)

At Daggafontein informal settlement, up to 10 families share one chemical toilet. There are a few communal taps but residents say they were told the City could only offer limited services because they are on privately owned land.

Sisikazi Madhobe (73) said she has been waiting for a house for decades. She said some neighbours help her to collect water from a tap a few metres from her shack. She said she spends most of her pension money on repairing her leaking roof every winter. 

Madhobe said that, as the mega city project launched, officials from the City came to speak to them, and she and other elderly residents were given a verbal promise of houses in the new development.

“I want the government to build me a house. I have sleepless nights worrying about whether l will ever get a house in this life. The government has surely forgotten us.” she said.

The Kwasa Village settlement is on land belonging to an independent primary school. The settlement has more than 500 shacks, while some families live in abandoned mineworker houses.

Read more in Daily Maverick: RDP occupiers threaten violence and bloodshed if evicted from properties in Ekurhuleni

Penelope Nomaswazi said she moved here with her husband in 2001 and paid rent for the old mineworker home to the previous landowner. She said since the old owners left, they haven’t had electricity or water. The toilet in the house does not work, so she has to use the communal chemical toilet shared with 10 other families in the informal settlement.

Nomaswazi said she was also promised a home in Mega City.

‘Vulnerable children’

Reverend Sharron Anne Dinnie of the Anglican Church, who owns the Kwasa land and primary school, said she acquired the 20 hectares from the previous owner, John Borat.

“Our vision is to provide good education for vulnerable children. The municipality promised that it would move the occupiers to Mega City by now. The fact that this has not happened is standing in the way of the future of vulnerable children who deserve quality education.

“I have sent emails to the municipality informing them of our intentions to build a high school but received no answers,” said Dinnie.

Kwasa Village resident Penelope Nomaswazi lives in an abandoned mine worker hostel on land now owned by the Anglican Church. She has to use the communal toilets with the families living in the informal settlement near her home. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)

The N17 informal settlement is on an old farm next to the N17 freeway. Residents here complain that more than five families share one toilet, their shacks have no electricity and there are not enough taps. The area also has large old trees which have fallen and damaged some shacks.

Letty Mnguni, chairperson of the N17 housing committee, said when the farm owner died in 1994, the informal settlement mushroomed.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini confirmed that the occupiers from all three settlements are living on private land. “It would not make sense to provide permanent services to temporary settlements on privately owned land,” he said.

Asked why the Mega City housing project had stalled, Dlamini only said that the City was busy appointing a new contractor. “The contract given to TCT Civils and Construction lapsed in December 2022,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ekurhuleni housing project stalls again as municipality fires construction firm linked to Magashule crony

According to Dlamini the previous contractors had only completed roads, stormwater, water and sewer provision.

However, residents say that at a public meeting in 2021 they were promised 900 units by the end of December 2022, which never materialised. Dlamini said the City has now mandated itself to complete the project over 10 years.

Dlamini said the budget allocations for the project were: R118-million in 2019, R62-million in 2020, R36-million in 2021 and R35-million in 2022. Dlamini did not respond to questions about how much the City had already paid to the previous contractors and how much would be allocated for the remainder of the project. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.