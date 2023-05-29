Acudeo College Crystal Park entered 30 teams of four pupils each in the challenge this year, and two teams have already won the high school speculator and ETF/ETN categories for the month of March.

Maths teacher Giba Mahlangu is passionate about improving financial literacy and empowering his students with investment skills. To this end, he set up an extracurricular class, The Boardroom, four years ago, with the aim of teaching his students about entrepreneurship, current affairs and economics.

“We are seeing an exponential increase in interest from the pupils. This year, we have pupils from Grade 8 to Grade 12, and now the Grade 7s are saying they want to be involved too,” says Mahlangu.

Each year, the classes follow a different theme and the teams usually pick names based on the annual theme. The theme this year is “entrepreneurship”, and, in line with this, the teams have picked the names of different business incubators.

The team Ansys won first place in the high school speculator category for March, with a return of 6.81%. The Grade 11 Ansys team members are Kito Klaas, Nyakallo Leseba, Karabo Kokoele and Osego Chubisi.

The Red Bull Amaphiko Academy team, consisting of Grade 8 team members Kevin Monare, Reitumetse Mahlaba, Tlotlo Malomane and Kaylee Nyatoti, won first place in the ETF category with a return of 4.29%.

March 2023 winners

The category winners for March 2023 were:

Income category: Against All Odds from Mpumelelo Secondary School, Mpumalanga, with income of R15,023.53.

Equity portfolio: Power Rangers from Isilimela Comprehensive School, Western Cape, with growth of 6.23%.

Speculator portfolio for schools: Ansys from Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng, with growth of 6.81%.

ETF/ETN portfolio for schools: Red Bull Amaphiko Academy from Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng, with growth of 4.29%.

Speculator portfolio for universities: Cape Capital from the University of Cape Town, Western Cape, with growth of 16.34%.

ETF/ETN portfolio for universities: Ru-vacay from Rhodes University, Eastern Cape, with growth of 2.59%. DM

