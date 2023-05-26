Sponsored Content

By Huawei
26 May 2023
0

Are you ready to upgrade your smartphone experience? Look no further than the newly launched HUAWEI P60 Pro, which is now available in South Africa! With its cutting-edge features, sleek design, and unbeatable value, this device is set to revolutionise your lifestyle.

 

Here’s what you need to know, on this supreme smartphone innovation:

The distinctive design

This exquisite HUAWEI P60 Pro adopts a unique Pearl Texture Design that makes it beam like a timeless ornament and gives a distinct pattern with its shimmering Rococo Pearl exterior. The smartphone allows users to embrace elegance and sophistication with every hold.

Capture moments with brilliance

The HUAWEI P60 Pro boasts an impressive camera system that guarantees stunning photos and videos. It is ranked Number 1 on the DXOMARK Top Smartphones by Camera score and is set to impress users with its extensive camera qualities.  From breathtaking landscapes to detailed close-ups, every shot is enhanced by advanced imaging technology.

The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera lets you take pictures that look pristine from any distance. The Ultra Lighting Main Camera boasts an F1.4–F4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture, which helps produce marvellous images day and night with its unprecedented full-path light capturing capabilities. And the XMAGE styles reproduce colours with distinctive styles that look simply outstanding. Users can select the Original mode to capture true-to-life colours, Vivid to capture vibrant details and Bright to lighten the scene.

A captivating display that demands your attention

Users can indulge in immersive visuals on the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s brilliant display. With vibrant colours and crisp resolution, the 6.67-inch Quad-Curve LTPO screen gives you a smooth grip and immersive view with its 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display provides accurate colours and true-to-life details in bright and dark areas. Supporting P3 wide colour gamut, it has gained TÜV Rheinland Colour Accuracy Dual Certification. Users can experience entertainment like never before and get lost in the captivating world of their favourite content.

High-quality battery capabilities that complement your busy schedule

Bid farewell to constant charging. The HUAWEI P60 Pro is equipped with a long-lasting battery that keeps up with your busy lifestyle. Stay connected, browse the web, and enjoy your favourite apps without worrying about running out of power. Maximise your productivity and entertainment with a device that lasts all day.

The Turbo mode on the HUAWEI P60 Pro boosts the battery to 50% in just 10 minutes, thanks to the 88 W HUAWEI SuperCharge. What’s more the robust 4815 mAh battery and BatteryCare optimisations further prolong battery life to help you get the most out of each charge.

Get The HUAWEI P60 Pro today!

Now is the perfect time to seize the opportunity and get your hands on the HUAWEI P60 Pro and not  miss out on this one-of-a-kind chance to elevate your smartphone experience. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Maverick News

Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Maverick News

Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
‘At breaking point’ — hospital treating cholera outbreak patients sees nurses protest over staff shortages
Maverick News

‘At breaking point’ — hospital treating cholera outbreak patients sees nurses protest over staff shortages
Wanted Bulgarian fugitive believed to be among four murdered in Constantia
Maverick News

Wanted Bulgarian fugitive believed to be among four murdered in Constantia
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Fiduciary Duty to Resuscitate Mother Nature: Must directors consider biodiversity impact in their decision making?
Business Maverick

The Fiduciary Duty to Resuscitate Mother Nature: Must directors consider biodiversity impact in their decision making?
How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Maverick Citizen

How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Venture Workspace Expands to Johannesburg, Launches New Coworking Space in Fourways
Sponsored Content

Venture Workspace Expands to Johannesburg, Launches New Coworking Space in Fourways
Unlocking sustainable business growth: Navigating short-term challenges while building resilience for the future
Business Maverick

Unlocking sustainable business growth: Navigating short-term challenges while building resilience for the future
Newly released market intelligence reports highlight investment opportunities in the green economy
Business Maverick

Newly released market intelligence reports highlight investment opportunities in the green economy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted