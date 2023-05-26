Business Maverick

Tech stocks buoy Asia index, US futures lose steam: markets wrap

Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The flaring coronavirus outbreak will be a key issue for OPEC+ when it meets at the end of the month to decide on whether to delay a planned easing of cuts early next year.
By Bloomberg
26 May 2023
A gauge of Asian shares was on course to snap a three-day losing streak, buoyed by the tech sector, while US equity futures slipped after artificial intelligence stocks fueled a sharp rally in the prior session. 

Benchmark indexes rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia while those for mainland China fell. Hong Kong’s market was closed Friday for a public holiday. 

It was the second day of gains for chip stocks in the region following a bullish sales forecast from Nvidia Corp late on Wednesday that ignited a frenzy of interest in AI. Among notable moves in Asia, Japan’s Screen Holdings Co. surged as much as 9%, South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. jumped 5.5% and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. advanced 4.6%.

The AI rally continued after hours in the US, when Marvell Technology Inc. projected 2024 revenue from the technology will at least double from a year ago. Earlier, shares of Nvidia soared 24%, propelling the company to the cusp of a $1-trillion market value.

A gauge of the dollar’s strength fluctuated as investors continued to weigh the risk of a US debt default. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to work through the US holiday weekend to seek an agreement to ensure the government can pay its bills.

The yen strengthened slightly versus the greenback while remaining near the 140 level. The Japanese currency has depreciated amid bets that the Federal Reserve will hike rates within the next two policy meetings while its counterpart in Tokyo sticks with ultra-loose policy.

Data on Friday indicated slowing inflation in Tokyo, which supports expectations for continued divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Fed. This keeps a lid on the yen and in turn helps Japanese stocks.

“The weak yen is generally a tailwind for Japan, but over time, unless the BOJ continues to do nothing, we should probably expect the yen to strengthen,” Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “The sweet spot for yen is more around 125 than where it is now.”

Treasuries were little changed in Asian trading after rising sharply on Thursday. Yields on Australian and New Zealand government notes advanced in their wake. 

Treasury-bill yields slated to mature early next month were off recent highs while still showing that investors demand a premium on securities seen most at risk of non-payment if the government exhausts its borrowing capacity.  

The wrangling in Washington adds to the risks assessed by Fed officials as they consider pausing interest rate increases. Wagers for another quarter-point hike within the next two policy meetings came amid mixed data on Thursday, including a higher revised first-quarter GDP and fewer-than-expected jobless claims. 

“Market is so fixated about the next rate direction rather than focusing on we are so close to the top of the interest rate cycle,” Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, said on Bloomberg Television. “In six months, we will really be looking at the potential for rate cuts.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil fell slightly, following its biggest decline since early May after Russia downplayed the likelihood of another OPEC+ production cut. This extended its loss to about 9% this year, with China’s muted economic rebound and tighter US monetary policy combining to weigh on prices.

Copper and iron ore have both breached key levels this week, pulling down the Bloomberg Commodity Index. DM

