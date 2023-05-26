Business Maverick

Business Maverick

OpenAI’s CEO Says He Plans to Comply With EU Regulation

OpenAI’s CEO Says He Plans to Comply With EU Regulation
Sam Altman, chief executive officer and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Congress is debating the potential and pitfalls of artificial intelligence as products like ChatGPT raise questions about the future of creative industries and the ability to tell fact from fiction.
By Bloomberg
26 May 2023
0

OpenAI Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman — days after making comments that he might pull out of Europe if he didn’t feel he could meet the EU’s regulations — said he plans to comply with the bloc’s rules. 

In discussions with EU regulators, OpenAI wants “to make sure it is able to comply,” he said during a speech in Paris on Friday, his latest stop in a round-the-world tour that will take him to the Middle East and Asia. He’d previously visited London, Munich and Warsaw this week, but skipped Brussels.

Read More: OpenAI’s Altman Clashes With EU Commissioner Over AI Regulation

“Most of the regulation being proposed about licensing frameworks and safety standards makes total sense,” Altman said about the current AI regulation projects being discussed worldwide.  “It’s mostly been quite productive.”

Before coming to Europe, Altman spoke in Washington where he called for more regulations and said his “greatest fear” was that the technology would cause significant harm.

The EU’s AI Act is on track to be the first comprehensive legislation to address artificial intelligence. While the original proposal focused on regulating its use rather than the technology itself, the European Parliament proposed new rules that specifically target large language models after the explosion in popularity in generative AI.

For now, OpenAI is focused on building a “better, faster and cheaper model” of its generative AI ChatGPT product, Altman said, after the product kicked off a global arms race among tech companies to build their own versions of the technology.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Maverick News

Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
TGIFood

Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Maverick News

Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering

TOP READS IN SECTION

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Maverick News

Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Minority shareholders that plan to buy SAA will fight Competition Commission ruling
Maverick News

Minority shareholders that plan to buy SAA will fight Competition Commission ruling
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

That's a Wrap!

The Gathering: Earth Edition has come to an end, but you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.