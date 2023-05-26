Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Marvell Jumps the Most in Two Decades on AI Sales Growth

By Bloomberg
26 May 2023
0

Marvell Technology Inc. surged as much as 28% — the biggest intraday increase since October 2001 — after the chipmaker said it expects revenue from artificial intelligence to soar this year.

Shares of Marvell climbed as high as $63.42 in New York on Friday, bringing its year-to-date gain to more than 70%.

Sales of AI-related products will at least double in its current fiscal year, Marvell said in a statement Thursday, as it capitalizes on a spending boom that also sent Nvidia Corp. on a record-setting rally this week. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter also came in just above analysts’ estimates.

“AI has emerged as a key growth driver for Marvell, which we are enabling with our leading network connectivity products and emerging cloud optimized silicon platform,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Murphy said in the statement. “While we are still in the early stages of our AI ramp, we are forecasting our AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to at least double from the prior year and continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.”

Chip investors are piling money into companies with AI growth prospects. A rosy forecast by Nvidia helped send its market value past $930 billion Thursday and lifted shares of other providers of semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.

Read More: Nvidia’s Blowout Forecast Sparks Huge Rally in All Things AI

Marvell said revenue this quarter will be about $1.33 billion, roughly in line with analysts’ predictions.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Maverick News

Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
TGIFood

Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Maverick News

Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering

TOP READS IN SECTION

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Maverick News

Eskom bailout legislation passes in the House, with sharp politicking and gerrymandering
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Minority shareholders that plan to buy SAA will fight Competition Commission ruling
Maverick News

Minority shareholders that plan to buy SAA will fight Competition Commission ruling
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

That's a Wrap!

The Gathering: Earth Edition has come to an end, but you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.