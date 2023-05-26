Business Maverick
Marvell Jumps the Most in Two Decades on AI Sales Growth
Marvell Technology Inc. surged as much as 28% — the biggest intraday increase since October 2001 — after the chipmaker said it expects revenue from artificial intelligence to soar this year.
Sales of AI-related products will at least double in its current fiscal year, Marvell said in a statement Thursday, as it capitalizes on a spending boom that also sent Nvidia Corp. on a record-setting rally this week. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter also came in just above analysts’ estimates.
“AI has emerged as a key growth driver for Marvell, which we are enabling with our leading network connectivity products and emerging cloud optimized silicon platform,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Murphy said in the statement. “While we are still in the early stages of our AI ramp, we are forecasting our AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to at least double from the prior year and continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.”
Chip investors are piling money into companies with AI growth prospects. A rosy forecast by Nvidia helped send its market value past $930 billion Thursday and lifted shares of other providers of semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.
Marvell said revenue this quarter will be about $1.33 billion, roughly in line with analysts’ predictions.
