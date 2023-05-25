Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US equity futures jump on Nvidia, Asia stocks fall: markets wrap

US equity futures jump on Nvidia, Asia stocks fall: markets wrap
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Nvidia Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on February 24.
By Bloomberg
25 May 2023
0

US equity futures rallied on a sharp rise in sales forecasts from chipmaker Nvidia Corp., which fueled gains for Asian tech shares without lifting broader stock benchmarks in the region. 

The Japanese market fluctuated while equities fell in South Korea, Australia and China. Declines for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index placed it on course for a third day of losses greater than 1% as global investors remained downbeat on Chinese assets.

Taiwanese stocks rose, bucking the trend in Asia as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. — which supplies Nvidia — climbed almost 3%. South Korean tech bellwethers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. advanced and in Tokyo equipment supplier Advantest Corp. surged 20% to an all-time high. 

Nvidia rallies in after-hours trading

The broader weakness in Asia reflected cross winds as traders contend with the risk of the US defaulting on its debt, the chances of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve, central bank meetings in Seoul and Jakarta, and signs of softness in the Chinese economy.

Gold fluctuated and the yen edged lower after both haven assets spiked higher when Fitch placed US ratings on watch negative. The yen was hovering just below 140 per dollar and at its weakest since November. 

The New Zealand dollar added to recent losses after the central bank indicated on Wednesday that its rate-hike cycle had peaked. The won was weaker after the Bank of Korea held rates steady on Thursday. The rupiah was also down ahead of a decision from the Bank Indonesia, which was also seen standing pat. 

Treasury yields were broadly higher across the curve, adding to their advance on Wednesday. Yields on the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes climbed to the highest level since mid-March, during the depths of the banking crisis, as investors digested news from Fitch, which said the decision reflected the partisan dispute over the debt ceiling. The ratings agency noted that it still expects a resolution to head off default. 

Nasdaq 100 futures rallied 1.4%, holding most of their early gains, even after the Fitch news. The rally followed a 0.5% drop in the underlying index on Wednesday amid concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse and uncertainty over the Fed’s next policy decision. Contracts for the S&P 500 jumped 0.4%.

AI impact

Nvidia shares rose by around 25% in after-hours trading following the chipmaker’s report that booming demand for artificial intelligence processors would fuel revenue growth. The action indicated a gain of around $200-billion to its market value.

“The company couldn’t have been more positive about what it’s seeing,” said Adam Crisafulli, analyst and founder of Vital Knowledge media. “In addition to the huge revenue tailwind hitting the company from AI, Nvidia’s gross margins have now largely recovered to prior peak levels.”

In addition to Nvidia and the debt talks, investors were weighing minutes from the Fed’s meeting in early May that showed policymakers leaning toward pausing interest-rate increases in June amid heightened uncertainty over the outlook. Yet the minutes also suggested they aren’t yet ready to call an end to their battle against stubborn inflation.

Other economic headwinds stemming from tighter credit conditions are also not yet reflected in market prices, according to Kim Strand, senior vice president, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

“Our base case is still a recession,” Strand said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “The rate hike cycle could be over but there is still a lot left in terms of macro economic uncertainty and how that ripples through the economy.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims
South Africa

Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Business Maverick

Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims
South Africa

Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims
National Reading Plan to be revised as SA grapples with poor early grade learner literacy
Maverick News

National Reading Plan to be revised as SA grapples with poor early grade learner literacy
Why splitting Eskom into three separate entities is a terrible idea
South Africa

Why splitting Eskom into three separate entities is a terrible idea

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.