Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK’s Sunak encourages NHS patients to book brivate health care

UK’s Sunak encourages NHS patients to book brivate health care
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: 'Thank You NHS' and the Manchester worker bee motif is painted on the road outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West at Manchester Central on April 14, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 115,000 lives and infecting over 1. 9 million people. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
25 May 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government promised a shake-up of health care in England that will allow patients to book free treatment in private hospitals, in an effort to cut record waiting lists.

Patients will be able to use the NHS app or website to choose from up to five providers — including in the independent sector — for operations, scans and procedures, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement.

Sunak is keen to make a big offer on the NHS to win over voters ahead of a general election expected next year. His Conservative Party is trailing by a double-digit margin behind Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which has promised fundamental reform of the health service if it wins power.

Read More: Britain’s Cherished NHS Wrestles With Its ‘Reform or Die’ Moment

Both Labour and the Tories are open to greater use of private health care to ease pressure on an NHS that is buckling under the strain of more than 7 million patients waiting for elective care.

Private providers already supply extra capacity in hospitals for surgery and beds, and Sunak said he wants to give patients more choice. After speaking with their family doctor, patients would be able to view information from providers filtered by distance, waiting times and quality of care.

“We know many patients want to be given a choice as it can dramatically reduce their wait for NHS care,” David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said in the statement. “But too often patients are unclear that they have the right to choose a health care provider to deliver their NHS care – whether an NHS organization or an independent sector one – free at the point of use.”

At the moment, about one in 10 patients exercise their right to choose where they receive care, the health department said.

But NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, warned that improving choice was “not a panacea” for the wider challenges facing the NHS.

“Unless action is taken to address major workforce shortages, it is hard to see how we will staff the diagnostic centers, operating theaters or other health care settings needed to deliver this care,” spokesperson Miriam Deakin said in a statement.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Maverick News

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Business Maverick

Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims
South Africa

Draft employment equity regulations an incoherent mess, but criticism largely based on false claims

TOP READS IN SECTION

London Staff are working less than half the week in the office
Newsdeck

London Staff are working less than half the week in the office
I have a picture for you! 13 May - 19 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 May – 19 May 2023
Italy arrests raiders of ancient art, recovers 3,500 items
Newsdeck

Italy arrests raiders of ancient art, recovers 3,500 items
Portugal police search dam for Madeleine McCann's remains, 16 years on
Newsdeck

Portugal police search dam for Madeleine McCann's remains, 16 years on
Russia, China seal economic pacts amid Western criticism
Newsdeck

Russia, China seal economic pacts amid Western criticism

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.