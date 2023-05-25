Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Hong Kongs airport has seen a significant increase in traffic since the government lifted its mandatory Covid hotel quarantine policy in September. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Ronald Lam, who became CEO at the start of the year, was referring to a Sunday service from Chengdu to Hong Kong where a passenger recorded flight attendants joking about a Mandarin-speaking customer’s English language ability. The audio clip was posted online and went viral on social media in China. Cathay fired the three crew, who haven’t been identified publicly.

“The incident has been widely circulated in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong media, causing significant damage to the image of Hong Kong and Cathay,” Lam wrote in a memo to staff on Thursday that was seen by Bloomberg News. “We had to respond and act swiftly, which was necessary to protect the interest of the company and in turn our people overall.

“This incident has reinforced a perception held by some customers that we have not been able to provide high-quality services to customers from different backgrounds consistently,” he said. “Many commentators refer to this long-held perception about us. In other words, they believe this is about more than this single incident, but is something much deeper which we need to address.”

The criticism has been strong, with Hong Kong’s leader John Lee getting involved, saying he was “outraged and disappointed” about the incident and that he’d spoken with Lam to express his concern. Chinese state media also piled on. Among the commentary, Xinhua News Agency said Cathay “won’t fly far” if it doesn’t get rid of its “old sickness”.

China is Cathay’s main market and revenue driver, and therefore key to its recovery from the pandemic.

Cathay, whose main shareholder is British conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd. with a 45% stake, has been under heavy fire in recent years, from outside the company as well as within. Morale among staff was damaged during the pandemic, when jobs and salaries were cut as the carrier battled to survive.

Before the Covid crisis, Cathay was entangled in the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, with both sides criticising the airline for its handling of the situation after some staff participated in demonstrations.

“We must reflect humbly, examine our culture deeply and take concrete measures” to change perceptions, Lam said in Thursday’s note. “Whilst the incident has caused a setback to our rebuild journey, let’s embrace it as a valuable lesson. Let’s take it as an opportunity for us to further uplift the quality and consistency of our services.”

Cathay’s shares were down 1.3% at 10:40am on Thursday following a 1.6% decline on Wednesday, heading for the biggest two-day drop in over two months.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cathay’s flight attendants’ union expressed its “deepest regret” about Sunday’s incident, before saying there was a shortage of manpower and resources following the pandemic and workloads have increased while salaries remain low.

“The company ignores these problems, as a result the morale of colleagues is extremely low, and complaints regarding cabin service have arisen,” it said. “Nothing comes from nothing. The union urges the company to address the problem at its root cause.”

It added that there is an appeal online for passengers to provoke Cathay crew members and record their behavior, saying such action seriously disturbs their work. “Crew members are currently under huge pressure and extreme fear.”

Cathay culled thousands of jobs during the pandemic and for months operated at only about 2% of pre-crisis capacity. Traffic has been recovering since Hong Kong removed its Covid restrictions, rising 3,200% from a year earlier in April to 1.38 million passengers. But that’s still only about half of 2019 levels. DM