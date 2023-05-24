Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Madame Tussauds wax museum opens in Budapest, and more from around the world

Madame Tussauds wax museum opens in Budapest, and more from around the world
A wax figure of US actor Tom Cruise is on display during the press preview of the newly inaugurated Madame Tussauds museum in Budapest, Hungary, 23 May 2023. Madame Tussauds Budapest is the latest addition to the franchise, with 51 lifelike wax sculptures depicting famous Hungarians and international stars. The museum opens to the public on 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Noemi Bruzak
By Maverick Life Editors
24 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A wax figure of US actor Bruce Willis is on display during the press preview of the newly inaugurated Madame Tussauds museum in Budapest, Hungary, on 23 May 2023. Madame Tussauds Budapest is the latest addition to the franchise, with 51 lifelike wax sculptures depicting famous Hungarians and international stars. The museum opens to the public on 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Noemi Bruzak

A wax figure of US actor Tom Hanks is on display during the press preview of the newly inaugurated Madame Tussauds museum in Budapest, Hungary, on 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Noemi Bruzak

Wax figures of (L-R) US director Steven Spielberg, US actress Scarlett Johansson and US actor Chuck Norris are on display during the press preview of the newly inaugurated Madame Tussauds museum in Budapest, Hungary, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Noemi Bruzak

Scarlett Johansson attends the photocall for ‘Asteroid City’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on 24 May 2023. The movie is presented in the festival’s Official Competition, which runs from 16 to 27 May.

Adrien Brody arrives for the screening of ‘Asteroid City’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A Thai royalist holds a placard during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 May 2023. A pro-monarchy group rallied outside the US embassy, accusing the country of interfering in Thai politics, encouraging anti-government street protests for monarchy reform and meddling in the installation of a government led by a political party that tried to overthrow the monarch. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An activist dressed as German Finance Minister and leader of the German Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner spins a globe over a mock fire as other activists hold a banner that reads: “The FDP is burning the future – stop the climate blockade!” near the Reichstag on May 23, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The German government coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and FDP is in an internal conflict over a new proposed law to require that new home heating systems run on at least 65% renewable energy starting in 2024. The FDP is blocking the law, claiming its formulation is inadequate. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Police officers carry boxes as they leave a residential building during a raid in Berlin, Germany, 24 May 2023. The Munich public prosecutor’s office has had the flats of members of the Last Generation climate activists searched and their accounts seized over charges of formation of a criminal organization. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist Aimee von Baden (R) speaks to a journalist during a news conference following police raids against the group, in Berlin, Germany, 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Flamingos fly past during sunset in Navi Mumbai, India, 23 May 2023. Migratory birds arrive in the winter season from different parts of India and neighbouring countries and usually leave the region in the spring months. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Colonies of flamingos crowd the muddy area in Navi Mumbai, India, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Siberian tiger cubs at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, 22 May 2023 (issued 23 May 2023). The Siberian Tiger Park is a crucial breeding base of the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center. More than 10 newborn cubs have been born here this year. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / XIE JIANFEI

A Siberian tiger at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, 22 May 2023 (issued 23 May 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / XIE JIANFEI

Military personnel participate in an amphibious landing drill on May 24, 2023, in Yilan, Taiwan. The Taiwanese military conducts amphibious landings to simulate People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces landing on three beaches in Yilan County. The three beaches are identified by experts as “red beaches” which are vulnerable to a potential invasion by PLA. The simulations aim to increase tactical coordination between different forces and to discover weaknesses in defence plans. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Members of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade ‘Edelweiss’, a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, load their mortar at an undisclosed location in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 23 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The frontline city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian forces, has seen heavy fighting for months. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Members of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade ‘Edelweiss’, a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, fire a mortar at an undisclosed location in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 23 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A woman covers her mouth as she walks near soldiers cleaning a street from the ash of Popocatepetl volcano, in the Santiago Xalitzintla community, municipality of San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Puebla, Mexico 23 May 2023. Some 60 soldiers in different brigades worked to remove a dense layer of volcanic ash that Popocatepetl dropped in recent days on the streets of the community, the closest to the active colossus, just 12 kilometres away. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Spanish actor Miguel Herran (L, front) attends the shooting of the movie ‘Valle de Sombras’, at the film set at a market in the Himalayan resort town of Manali, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, India, 18 May 2023 (Issued 23 May 2023). Spanish film director Salvador Calvo is currently in the Himalayas shooting ‘Valle de Sombra’, a film starring Miguel Herran, that embarks on an adventure reflecting on guilt in an area full of dangers in the north of India. The production of ‘Valle de Sombras’ (Valley of Shadows) began in 2020, amid a pandemic, when Calvo travelled to northern India with a small production group to assess the possible scenarios for this ambitious film. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Louis Marsters exchanges punch with David Nyika (R) during their Cruiserweight bout at Margaret Court Arena on May 24, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Magallanes’ Felipe Flores (C) in action against LDU Quito’s Ricardo Ade (L) during a match for Group A of the Copa Sudamericana at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Juan Ignacio Ramirez (C) of Nacional in action during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente Medellin and Club Nacional at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria in action against Alvaro Robles of Spain in the Men’s Singles round of 64 at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
Maverick News

A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Maverick Citizen

How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world
Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea
South Africa

Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea
The 76th Cannes Film Festival brings glamour and protests on the red carpet
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival brings glamour and protests on the red carpet
Charles Driver – farewell to a great man of letters
South Africa

Charles Driver – farewell to a great man of letters

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.