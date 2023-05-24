Defend Truth

ENRICHED URANIUM FEARS

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg

A new look into why the US blocked exports of nuclear fuel components to Koeberg
(Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Peter Fabricius
24 May 2023
0

In December, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission suspended its licence to Westinghouse Electric Company to export fuel assembly components to its subsidiary in Sweden where they would be assembled into fuel rods and shipped to South Africa for use in Koeberg.

The United States government suspended the sale of nuclear fuel components for the Koeberg nuclear power plant last December because South Africa insisted on its right to manufacture its own nuclear reactor fuel in the future, sources say. This apparently sparked US concerns about the possible proliferation of enriched uranium.

Pretoria argued that it had a right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful uses, as enshrined in international nuclear agreements like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and in the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). But the US disagreed and so the fuel exports from Westinghouse stopped.

Eskom has said it has enough stockpiled fuel to last it three years. After that, it’s not clear where the fuel will come from, though it says it has alternative sources. 

Some commentators have speculated that Washington’s decision to stop the nuclear fuel exports could have been influenced by Pretoria’s rapidly warming relations with Russia since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year. But it is not clear if that was the motive. 

In December, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) suspended its licence to Westinghouse Electric Company to export fuel assembly components to its subsidiary in Sweden where they would be assembled into fuel rods and shipped to South Africa for use in Koeberg. 

David Skeen, the NRC’s director of international programmes, explained in a statement in January that the licence to Westinghouse had been issued partly based on South Africa’s assurances that the fuel components would be made subject to the terms of the Agreement for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy (123 Agreement) between the United States and the Government of South Africa. 

“However, the US-RSA 123 Agreement expired on December 4, 2022, and therefore the assurances that supported issuance of the licence are no longer valid,” Skeen added.  

Both South Africa and the US have so far been rather vague about why the 123 Agreement lapsed on 4 December last year without being renewed. They have suggested, without providing details, that both sides were at fault for allowing this to happen.

Manufacture disagreement

But official sources told Daily Maverick the main reason the two sides could not agree on a new 123 Agreement was that South Africa refused to accept a clause that the US insisted on inserting into the new agreement — that South Africa must continue to import nuclear fuel and could not manufacture the fuel itself. Pretoria regarded this as an unwarranted infringement of its rights. 

Official sources have told Daily Maverick that although South Africa had no immediate plans to manufacture nuclear fuel, it wanted to keep open the possibility of doing so. They said there was an “extremely lucrative market” for nuclear fuel, mainly in Africa where they said about seven or eight African countries were considering building nuclear power plants. Only Egypt has actually begun doing so.

They noted that with geopolitical tensions rising because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, many countries might prefer to buy their nuclear fuel from a non-aligned country rather than from Russia or the Western bloc. Russia is now the biggest supplier of the low-enriched uranium used to make fuel for nuclear power plants.

South Africa has asked US officials if the US regards SA as a nuclear proliferation risk. If so, they said it should raise its concerns with the IAEA. If not, it should not restrict SA’s access to the nuclear fuel cycle. 

They have been told that the US does not regard SA as a proliferation risk and that the clause restricting SA’s right to enrich uranium is standard in such agreements. But the South Africans have pointed out that the US has exempted some countries from this restriction so it could do the same for South Africa. These points have apparently been taken on board as the negotiations for a new 123 Agreement continue.  

Assurance

South Africa has given Washington the assurance that if it does decide to enrich uranium for manufacturing nuclear fuel, it will only do so with full IAEA safeguards and monitoring.

“While the US pays lip service [to allowing all countries peaceful use of nuclear energy] at the multilateral level, at the bilateral level they try to restrict access to the fuel cycle,”  one source complained.

Shortly after the termination of Westinghouse’s licence came to light, an Eskom spokesperson said the suspension of the Westinghouse fuel supply “poses no problem to Koeberg as Eskom has always maintained two nuclear fuel suppliers — Framatome (France) and Westinghouse (US).

“Koeberg has received the fuel required for the current planned outage of Unit 1 from Westinghouse, and this will be used in June 2023,” the spokesperson added, though last week Eskom announced that Koeberg Unit 1 was now in a longer outage, until September, for refuelling and replacement of steam generators.

“For the Unit 2 outage beginning in November 2023, the fuel has been sourced and will be supplied by Framatome,” the Eskom spokesperson said. “This covers Koeberg for the next three years, during which time it will be putting in place a contract for the next supplier. There are no fuel shortages or any other impact expected, therefore.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
Maverick News

A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.