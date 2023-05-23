Venture Workspace reduces the need for locals to commute to Johannesburg CBD, while offering everything that entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses need to succeed.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence to Johannesburg and to offer our services to even more entrepreneurs and business professionals,” said Louis Fourie, Founder of Venture Workspace. “Our centrally located workspace in Fourways makes it simple for our clients to have a professional work environment where they can conduct all their business without the need for a full office for them and their teams.” The new Fourways branch is designed with the modern entrepreneur in mind. The space is beautiful, sophisticated and professional. There is a welcoming atmosphere that makes it the perfect setting to connect and collaborate with like-minded individuals. And, important for all modern-day South Africans, it is fully equipped to stay functional throughout load shedding so that you do not lose out on work when the lights go off.

Venture Workspace is a leading provider of serviced offices, coworking spaces, virtual offices and meeting rooms in South Africa. At the heart of Venture Workspace’s ethos is a no-nonsense client-focused approach to coworking. This proudly South African company was started in 2016 and aims to bring the workplace to people with an approach focused on great service and adaptability. They strive to find creative solutions that change the way you work. Their success has been driven by their focus on providing flexible and cost-effective solutions for individuals and businesses of all sizes. The team understands that entrepreneurs and small businesses face unique challenges, and they strive to create a community that fosters collaboration, growth, and success. Their aim is to ensure that every client feels valued and supported in their work. With three well-established workspaces in Cape Town – Claremont, Constantia and Somerset West – they are ready to meet the demand for flexible workspaces in Johannesburg.

Venture Workspace offers a range of workspace solutions to suit every need, including private offices, hot desks, and meeting rooms, event spaces, as well as access to high-speed internet, printing, and scanning facilities. There are also many cleverly designed areas that are specifically created to support productivity and networking. These include areas for relaxation and enclosed seating that offers some privacy without feeling too formal. There are a wide variety of packages to match the client’s requirements. Whether you prefer to rent by the day, week or month, there is an option available for you. This provides entrepreneurs, business professionals and freelancers with a professional work environment where they can conduct all their business without the need to maintain a costly office environment where the entire team is based. The workspace is not only ideal for daily productivity, but also a perfect solution for meetings, workshops and training sessions.

So, what are the benefits? On a practical level, the space gives access to many amenities and office equipment that were previously unaffordable for individuals or small businesses. The shared facilities make it easy for anyone to maintain professionalism and improve productivity. Coworking spaces are also a great addition to the economic growth of a community. They can contribute to growing entrepreneurship and creative thinking. Plus, working in Cedar Square means that you have quick and easy access to retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops and the gym. This can improve your life-work balance, reducing stress and increasing time spent at home with your loved ones. But there is more to be gained.

Being a part of a coworking space creates opportunities to network – you can connect with a diverse group of people who share the space or even join in events and training workshops. Unlike a normal office, coworking spaces bring together people from different fields and backgrounds. This diversity in the workspace can contribute to better problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking. The Venture Workspace community is composed of individuals and businesses from a wide range of industries, from tech start-ups to creative agencies, and everything in between. This diversity is part of what makes Venture Workspace such a vibrant and exciting place to work.

Venture Workspace continues to grow and innovate. They constantly aim to improve the services offered and to ensure that their clients receive everything they need. Whether you are a small business looking for new office solutions, an entrepreneur wishing to grow your business or a freelancer seeking a better way to work, Venture Workspace has the solution for you. We are happy to welcome Fourways to the Venture Workspace family.

For more information on Venture Workspace and their new branch in Fourways, Johannesburg, visit their website at www.ventureworkspace.co.za or contact them at 086 137 0260. DM