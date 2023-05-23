Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US Stocks Slide With Debt Deal Still Elusive: Markets Wrap

US Stocks Slide With Debt Deal Still Elusive: Markets Wrap
Abrdn Investment Director James Athey says there is still downside risk to equities and debt markets even if a debt deal is reached. He speaks with Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg The Open."
By Bloomberg
23 May 2023
0

US stocks fell and short-dated Treasuries held on to losses after another round of debt-ceiling talks ended without a deal.

Investors have been demanding higher premiums to hold US debt, especially those at the highest risk of default, with little time left for politicians to find an agreement. Yields on securities maturing June 8 are holding above 5.8% compared to bills maturing May 30 that are yielding around 3%.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, led lower by industrials and consumer staples. Lowe’s Cos. cut its sales outlook, citing a slowdown in consumer spending. Broadcom Inc. signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Apple Inc. to develop 5G radio frequency components. And a rout in luxury-good makers including Hermes International wiped out more than $30 billion in value.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called their discussions on Monday productive, but an agreement remains elusive. That left traders on tenterhooks with only a few days left before June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department may run out of cash.

“As investors, it’s really hard to price the debt ceiling. We have nothing to hold onto. We know that its a big risk, but it’s really hard to quantify and position for in advance,” said Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at Schroders.

Meanwhile, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said she sees a brief technical default as a real possibility, which is more likely to be reflected in bonds, rather than stocks.

“The negotiating parties have gotten more pessimistic,” she said. “And it suggests to me that we’ll see more market turbulence in coming days.”

T-Bills Show Debt-Ceiling Dislocation

Read more: US Default Scenarios Span From Localized Pain to Dimon’s ‘Panic’

In economic news, US new-home sales unexpectedly rose to a more than one-year high. US business activity grew in May by the most in over a year.

In Europe, stocks were weaker after data showed manufacturing activity in the region shrank at the fastest pace since the pandemic three years ago.

And in Asia, Tokyo’s Topix index fell, with semiconductors down on news Japan’s tighter export controls will take effect July 23.

The dollar gained, gold fell and oil advanced.

MLIV Pulse Survey
FANG for life or shelter in value stocks? How to trade US stocks? Share your views here.

Key events this week:

  • Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday
  • Fed issues minutes of May 2-3 policy meeting, Wednesday
  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
  • US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday
  • Interest rate decisions in Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, Thursday
  • Tokyo CPI, Friday
  • US consumer income, wholesale inventories, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 12:11 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
  • The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
  • The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0766
  • The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2413
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 138.77 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $27,285.07
  • Ether rose 2% to $1,855.14

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.74%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.47%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $73.38 a barrel
  • Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,988.70 an ounce

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
Rolling blackouts a cluck-up for Astral Foods’ results — CEO lays into government
South Africa

Rolling blackouts a cluck-up for Astral Foods’ results — CEO lays into government
After the Bell: Cyril Ramaphosa — lost at sea and losing the support of business
South Africa

After the Bell: Cyril Ramaphosa — lost at sea and losing the support of business
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Maverick News

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.