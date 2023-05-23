The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, led lower by industrials and consumer staples. Lowe’s Cos. cut its sales outlook, citing a slowdown in consumer spending. Broadcom Inc. signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Apple Inc. to develop 5G radio frequency components. And a rout in luxury-good makers including Hermes International wiped out more than $30 billion in value.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called their discussions on Monday productive, but an agreement remains elusive. That left traders on tenterhooks with only a few days left before June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department may run out of cash.

“As investors, it’s really hard to price the debt ceiling. We have nothing to hold onto. We know that its a big risk, but it’s really hard to quantify and position for in advance,” said Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at Schroders.

Meanwhile, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said she sees a brief technical default as a real possibility, which is more likely to be reflected in bonds, rather than stocks.

“The negotiating parties have gotten more pessimistic,” she said. “And it suggests to me that we’ll see more market turbulence in coming days.”

Read more: US Default Scenarios Span From Localized Pain to Dimon’s ‘Panic’

In economic news, US new-home sales unexpectedly rose to a more than one-year high. US business activity grew in May by the most in over a year.

In Europe, stocks were weaker after data showed manufacturing activity in the region shrank at the fastest pace since the pandemic three years ago.

And in Asia, Tokyo’s Topix index fell, with semiconductors down on news Japan’s tighter export controls will take effect July 23.

The dollar gained, gold fell and oil advanced.

Play Video

MLIV Pulse Survey FANG for life or shelter in value stocks? How to trade US stocks? Share your views here.

Key events this week:

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday

Fed issues minutes of May 2-3 policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Interest rate decisions in Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, Thursday

Tokyo CPI, Friday

US consumer income, wholesale inventories, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 12:11 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0766

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2413

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 138.77 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $27,285.07

Ether rose 2% to $1,855.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.74%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.16%

Commodities