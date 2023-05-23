“Before you wave goodbye to constant power interruptions, there are a few insurance considerations to take note of,” says Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

For starters, do alternative power sources need to be specified?

Coetzee says that solar panels, and some generators, are fixed to the property and therefore, covered under the home owners buildings insurance policy. They do not need to be specified separately. “Home owners do however need to inform us and adjust their total sum insured accordingly,” notes Coetzee.

If a device is not fixed – like an inverter or UPS for example, it would be insured under home contents cover. Coetzee says that again, these devices do not need to be specified but the overall total sum insured should be reviewed to ensure it is sufficient to cover the replacement of the items.

Auto & General Insurance has also seen a boom in home break-ins and loadshedding is one of the contributing factors to this increase. South Africans are urged to be vigilant.

When we compare the first 16 days of January 2022 to January 2023, Auto & General found that there has been a 40% increase in burglaries. The frequency of loadshedding is one of the reasons for this spike.

“When the lights go out, so do the alarm systems, gate motors and electric fencing making it easier for criminals to gain access to your property, and spend longer in it. Most insurance policies stipulate in their contracts that the house alarm must be activated at all times when the home is unoccupied. So, if your house is burgled during a power cut, then, theoretically, your theft-related cover would be moot,” Coetzee says. “We believe that loadshedding is beyond the control of our customers, and therefore, they should, as a rule, not be penalised for it if they took all reasonable precautions. As such, each case will be considered based on its own merits.”

Alternative power sources are a hefty financial commitment but there are other bright ideas to consider that are easier on the pocket. Auto & General offers these easy to implement tips for an energy efficient home: