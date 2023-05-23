Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Hong Kong to step up push for crypto hub in contrast with clampdowns elsewhere in Asia

Hong Kong to step up push for crypto hub in contrast with clampdowns elsewhere in Asia
(Photo: Unsplash)
By Bloomberg
23 May 2023
0

Hong Kong is set to announce that retail investors can trade crypto under its new rulebook for the sector, stepping up a push to develop a hub even as digital-asset firms and regulators clash elsewhere in Asia.

The city’s Securities and Futures Commission is due to detail the conclusions of a consultation on retail participation at a briefing on Tuesday. The agency is expected to stick with a plan to let individual investors trade bigger tokens like Bitcoin and Ether starting next month under appropriate safeguards.

Hong Kong will roll out a licensing regime for virtual-asset platforms on 1 June, part of an effort to restore its status as a cutting-edge financial center. But any embrace of crypto is controversial after a market rout in 2022 that sparked a global spate of bankruptcies like the collapse of the FTX exchange.

Lennix Lai, the chief commercial officer at crypto exchange OKX, said he expects the conclusion of the consultation to reflect “the view from the digital-asset community that safe, secure and compliant retail trading is a key aspect of a robust virtual asset ecosystem”.

Malaysia, Philippines

In the past few days, tension flared between regulators and the industry in Malaysia and the Philippines. Malaysia reprimanded the Huobi Global platform for operating “illegally” and ordered it to stop activities there. A Huobi spokesperson said the exchange hasn’t operated in the country since 2022.

Meanwhile, the Philippines alleged that a non-US derivatives trading venue recently started by Gemini Trust Co. lacks the necessary permits for the nation. A Gemini spokesperson earlier declined to comment. 

Hong Kong in February outlined in its consultation paper a plan to let individual investors trade larger coins on exchanges licensed by the SFC. The regulator intends to ensure safeguards are in place such as knowledge tests, risk profiles and reasonable limits on exposure.

The coins should be included in at least two acceptable, investible indexes from independent providers, one of which should have experience in the traditional financial sector, according to the paper.

Global challenge

Regulators globally are grappling with how to handle the crypto industry. Jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Dubai are trying to attract crypto-related investment. Singapore plans curbs on retail-investor participation. South Korea this week may pass its first standalone crypto legislation after a series of scandals. The US has cracked down on the sector.

Questions remain over Hong Kong’s crypto pivot given the industry has retrenched and only partially recovered from a $1.5-trillion crash last year. Firms such as Huobi Global, OKX and Amber Group have said they plan to apply for licenses under the new regime.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Eddie Yue has indicated companies should expect an exacting regulatory backdrop.

“We will let them create the ecosystem here and that actually brings a lot of excitement,” Yue said earlier this month in an interview at the Bloomberg Wealth Asia Summit. “But that doesn’t mean light-touch regulation.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Motsoaledi censures Nandipha Magudumana court bid to have arrest in Tanzania declared ‘unlawful’
Maverick News

Motsoaledi censures Nandipha Magudumana court bid to have arrest in Tanzania declared ‘unlawful’
ANC ideological posturing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sees SA’s hollow version of non-alignment fall flat
Maverick News

ANC ideological posturing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sees SA’s hollow version of non-alignment fall flat
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
Maverick News

Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
Grain SA CEO: Poorly regulated coal mining is a threat to SA’s food security
Maverick News

Grain SA CEO: Poorly regulated coal mining is a threat to SA’s food security
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Maverick News

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Dis-Chem, Vodacom, Santova and Richemont
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Dis-Chem, Vodacom, Santova and Richemont

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join us in person or online at The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75. Can't make it to Cape Town? Sign up for the virtual event for free.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.