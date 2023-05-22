LEKKER BREKKER MONDAY
What’s cooking today: Scrambled eggs with salami and sautéed potatoes
Leftovers can be turned into a simple and delicious breakfast, with a bit of canny thinking.
I often keep leftover potatoes. In fact, I tend to cook extra ones on purpose so that I have some left over to use for breakfast the next morning. I also had some excellent salami in the fridge, kudu salami as it happens, though you can use any salami you like for this.
As for scrambled eggs, I like them a little undercooked, just shy of being cooked through. But they should also be just beyond the point of being runny.
The potatoes had been peeled and steamed. All I needed to do was cut them into little cubes and pan-fry them in butter with a little cooking oil. The oil prevents the butter from burning.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
3 or 4 medium potatoes
6 extra large eggs
Butter, generously (see method)
Cooking oil, about 2 Tbsp
About 1 cup of diced salami
Salt and black pepper
Parsley, chopped
Method
Make sure the potatoes are dry, and dice them small. Melt butter with a little cooking oil such as canola in a large, heavy frying pan.
Add the diced potatoes and use a silicone spatula or round-edged wooden spoon to turn them over and cook evenly; it’s best to use gentle movements so they don’t break up. Spoon them into a side dish once golden brown all over.
Add the diced salami to the same pan and cook for a few minutes, stirring so they cook on all sides. Whisk the eggs and add them to the pan, using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon to move the egg about so that it cooks through, but only just.
Serve with chopped parsley, seasoned with salt and pepper. DM/TGIFood
This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
