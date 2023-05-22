TGIFOOD

LEKKER BREKKER MONDAY

What’s cooking today: Scrambled eggs with salami and sautéed potatoes

What’s cooking today: Scrambled eggs with salami and sautéed potatoes
Tony Jackman’s scrambled eggs with cubed kudu salami and sautéed potatoes. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
22 May 2023
0

Leftovers can be turned into a simple and delicious breakfast, with a bit of canny thinking.

I often keep leftover potatoes. In fact, I tend to cook extra ones on purpose so that I have some left over to use for breakfast the next morning. I also had some excellent salami in the fridge, kudu salami as it happens, though you can use any salami you like for this.

As for scrambled eggs, I like them a little undercooked, just shy of being cooked through. But they should also be just beyond the point of being runny.

The potatoes had been peeled and steamed. All I needed to do was cut them into little cubes and pan-fry them in butter with a little cooking oil. The oil prevents the butter from burning.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

3 or 4 medium potatoes

6 extra large eggs

Butter, generously (see method)

Cooking oil, about 2 Tbsp

About 1 cup of diced salami

Salt and black pepper

Parsley, chopped

Method

Make sure the potatoes are dry, and dice them small. Melt butter with a little cooking oil such as canola in a large, heavy frying pan. 

Add the diced potatoes and use a silicone spatula or round-edged wooden spoon to turn them over and cook evenly; it’s best to use gentle movements so they don’t break up. Spoon them into a side dish once golden brown all over.

Add the diced salami to the same pan and cook for a few minutes, stirring so they cook on all sides. Whisk the eggs and add them to the pan, using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon to move the egg about so that it cooks through, but only just.

Serve with chopped parsley, seasoned with salt and pepper. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→