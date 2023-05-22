Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash hijacked by hackers

Sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash hijacked by hackers
A person types on a backlit keyboard. Ransomware attacks on industrial firms increased by 87% in 2022. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
22 May 2023
0

Tornado Cash, a service that allows users to mask cryptocurrency transactions, suffered a hostile takeover by hackers through a malicious governance proposal.

Samczsun, a security researcher at crypto investment firm Paradigm, said on Twitter that an attacker granted themselves 1.2 million fake votes on Saturday. As the fake votes exceeded the 700,000 legitimate votes, it allowed the attacker to gain full control over the governance of Tornado Cash.

Tornado Cash couldn’t immediately be reached for comment via Twitter.

On 2023/05/20 at 07:25:11 UTC, Tornado Cash governance effectively ceased to exist. Through a malicious proposal, an attacker granted themselves 1,200,000 votes. As this is more than the ~700,000 legitimate votes, they now have full control.https://t.co/nY87XmrYgT pic.twitter.com/h9qjc3xRqz

— @samczsun.com (@samczsun) May 20, 2023

Tornado Cash is a blockchain protocol and TORN, its governance token, enables holders to vote on proposed changes in the service.

“Now that they have all the votes, they can do whatever they want. In this case, they simply withdrew 10,000 votes as TORN and sold it all,” Samczsun said in a tweet.

Soon after the news of the exploit, crypto exchange Binance said that it will temporarily pause deposits of TORN. The token steadied on Monday in Asia after sliding on Sunday. Its price is down by over a third to about $4.56 compared with an intraday high on Saturday, according to CoinGecko data. 

Tornado Cash is allegedly the preferred tool for hackers and criminals to launder stolen or illicit funds. Data from Dune Analytics showed over $8-billion had been sent through Tornado Cash since the service started in 2019.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash in August after saying the service was used by North Korean hackers to launder illicit gains. North Korea’s Lazarus Group laundered about $450 million through the service, a Treasury official said then. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
South Africa

Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
Is US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety a loose cannon — or a consummate professional?
DM168

Is US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety a loose cannon — or a consummate professional?
The broedertwis in Afrikanerdom’s ranks all began at Eskom
DM168

The broedertwis in Afrikanerdom’s ranks all began at Eskom
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor offers R20,000 reward after cable ‘sabotage’ causes extensive electricity outages
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor offers R20,000 reward after cable ‘sabotage’ causes extensive electricity outages

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
The kids are alright - why SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners
South Africa

The kids are alright – why SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Business Maverick

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
The fight goes on, vow Limpopo protesters demanding stake in chrome mine
Maverick News

The fight goes on, vow Limpopo protesters demanding stake in chrome mine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.