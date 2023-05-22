Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Meta Fined Record €1.2 Billion in EU Over US Data Transfers

Meta Fined Record €1.2 Billion in EU Over US Data Transfers
A sign outside the main entrance of the Meta Platforms Inc. office building in the 'Silicon Docks' area of central Dublin, Ireland, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Irish government has already been notified of far more potential job losses than have been made public to date, documents seen by Bloomberg News show.
By Bloomberg
22 May 2023
0

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. was hit by a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) European Union privacy fine and given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US after regulators said it failed to protect personal information from the American security services.

The social network giant’s continued data transfers to the US didn’t address “the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of people whose data was being transfered across the Atlantic, the Irish Data Protection Commission said on Monday.

On top of the fine, which eclipses a €746 million EU privacy penalty previously doled out to Amazon.com Inc., Meta was given five months to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US” and six months to stop “the unlawful processing, including storage, in the US” of transferred personal EU data.

Meta Platforms shares advanced 2.8% at 9:55 a.m. in New York, more than quadruple the Russell 3000 Index Computer Services Subsector.

The ban on data transfers was widely expected and once prompted the US firm to threaten a total withdrawal from the EU. Still, the likely impact has now been muted by the transition phase and the prospect of a new EU-US data flows agreement that could already be operational by the middle of this year.

Monday’s decision is the latest round in a long—running saga that eventually saw Facebook and thousands of other companies plunged into a legal vacuum. In 2020, the EU’s top court annulled an EU-US pact regulating transatlantic data flows over fears citizens’ data wasn’t safe once it arrived on US servers. Businesses, large and small, move around vast amounts of information needed for everything from sales and marketing to payroll processing, meaning that legal barriers risked disrupting commerce between the EU and US.

Read More: Meta’s $1.3 Billion EU Fine Could Get Worse: Parmy Olson

While judges didn’t strike down an alternative tool based on contractual clauses, their doubts about American data protection quickly led to a preliminary order from the Irish authority telling Facebook it could no longer move data to the US via this other method either.

EU regulators in December unveiled proposals to replace the previous “Privacy Shield” pact that had been torpedoed by the EU’s Court of Justice. This followed months of negotiations with the US, which yielded an executive order by President Joe Biden and US pledges to ensure that EU citizens’ data is safe once it’s shipped across the Atlantic.

Meta said it would appeal the Irish decision, describing it as “flawed” and “unjustified.” The company also promised to “immediately” seek a suspension of the banning orders, saying they would cause harm to “the millions of people who use Facebook every day.”

The data-transfer curbs risk carving up the internet “into national and regional silos, restricting the global economy and leaving citizens in different countries unable to access many of the shared services we have come to rely on,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, and Jennifer Newstead, chief legal officer, said in a blog post.

The company will have to file its appeal in Ireland and a final decision could take months, if not years. Amazon’s appeal of its previous record GDPR fine is still pending in the Luxembourg courts.

Meta Dominates the List of Top 5 EU Privacy Fines | Penalties (in € billions) Under General Data Protection Regulation

The crackdown on Meta coincides with the fifth anniversary of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, widely seen as a global benchmark. Since 2018, regulators in the 27-nation EU have had the power to wield fines of as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious violations. The Irish watchdog morphed overnight into the lead privacy regulator for some of the biggest tech firms with an EU base in the country, such as Meta and Apple Inc.

That’s led to tensions over the years — with Ireland’s privacy chief Helen Dixon having to ward off continued criticism that her office is too slow or too lax. The Irish watchdog initially didn’t plan on levying a fine, judging it “disproportionate.”

Monday’s fine “shouldn’t distract from the fact that there are still massive problems” with the GDPR, said Johannes Caspar, an academic who was previously one of Germany’s top data regulators. He said the EU court gave clear rulings “that should have been enforced long ago.”

The controversy over data transfers stretches back to 2013, when former contractor Edward Snowden exposed the extent of spying by U.S. agencies.

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems has been challenging Facebook in Ireland — where the social media company has its European base — arguing that EU citizens’ data is at risk the moment it ends up on U.S. servers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns following governance panel’s recommendations
Maverick News

UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns following governance panel’s recommendations
Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
Maverick News

Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
Face-to-face with Ramaphosa, Cape Winelands residents raise housing, healthcare and power failure issues
Maverick News

Face-to-face with Ramaphosa, Cape Winelands residents raise housing, healthcare and power failure issues
Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
Maverick News

Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Maverick News

ITAC imposes anti-dumping duties on frozen French fries
Grain SA CEO: Poorly regulated coal mining is a threat to SA’s food security
Maverick News

Grain SA CEO: Poorly regulated coal mining is a threat to SA’s food security
The kids are alright - why SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners
South Africa

The kids are alright – why SA’s poor reading literacy results can’t be blamed on learners

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.