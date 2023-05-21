Maverick Citizen

COVID-19 CORRUPTION – DAILY MAVERICK INVESTIGATION VINDICATED

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
In a series of articles, Maverick Citizen exposed questionable dealings between the SAPS and Red Roses Africa, an Mpumalanga-based company that scored close to R515-million to supply hand sanitiser and disinfectants to police stations across the country. (llustrative image | Sources: Red Roses Africa director Blessing Qwabe. (Photos: Supplied) | Gallo Images | William McIntosh | SAPS)
By Mark Heywood
21 May 2023
0

Red Roses Africa (Pty) Ltd, a company that sold hand sanitiser to the SAPS for R515-million in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been referred to the Competition Tribunal after an investigation by the Competition Commission found it had made a gross mark-up of 236% on the sale. In addition, after investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) it has also now been referred to the NPA and the Special Tribunal. 

When Daily Maverick first raised questions about the sale in 2021, the company claimed innocence and its attorneys threatened to report us to the Press Council. Last week the Competition Commission (“Commission”) announced that it had “referred a third Covid-19-related public procurement case to the Competition Tribunal (“Tribunal”) for prosecution.”

After a complaint referred to the Commission almost exactly three years ago by the South African Police Services (SAPS), the Commission says it has found that Red Roses Africa (Pty) Ltd (“Red Roses”), previously registered as Mainstreet 669 (Pty) Ltd, “charged excessive prices to the SAPS for the supply of bulk hand sanitisers in 25-litres”. 

After conducting an investigation the Commission says Red Roses supplied SAPS with 90,000 25-litre containers of hand sanitisers at a price of R4,700 per 25-litre container with “a gross mark-up of 236%.” That is 2,250,000 litres of hand sanitiser, or, about 12 litres of hand sanitiser per SAPS member.

The Commission’s investigations stem from special regulations issued on 19 March 2020, under the Disaster Management Act, which aimed to prohibit companies from taking advantage of the Covid-19 crisis to make excessive profits (Government Gazette, R350). Their declared purpose was “to protect consumers and customers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or improper commercial practices during the state of disaster”.

But this was just what Red Roses did. In its statement, Commissioner Doris Tshepe is quoted as saying “The excessive price was exploitative and directed at taking advantage of the SAPS at a time when PPEs, and particularly hand sanitisers, were in high demand.” 

Dodgy deals and feigned innocence

The sale of hand sanitiser to the SAPS by Red Roses Africa at a grossly inflated price was first exposed by Daily Maverick in September 2021.

Read: La Vie en Rose: A single Mpumalanga company robbed SAPS of hundreds of millions in Covid-19 PPE tender

At the time, the company denied that it was being investigated by anyone and said the Competition Commission “had not made any adverse findings against Red Roses following its investigation”. 

We persisted with our investigation and in November that year the company’s lawyer declined to respond to our questions about “the specs of the disinfectant/detergent that you supplied to SAPS, its manufacturer, as well as NRCS registration number for the product” on the grounds that Daily Maverick’s “reports (investigative journalism?) about our client are filled with, inter alia, inaccuracies, innuendos, sensationalism and assumptions.

“Our client declines to respond to your enquiries…”

However, since then questions about the R515-million contract Red Roses scored with the SAPS – paid in full – have refused to go away. Now the company has also been investigated by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), and has featured in its two latest reports to the President. 

Read: Latest SIU report reveals billions more rands of unlawful and dodgy Covid-19 spending exposed 

In April 2023, in another matter concerning SAPS procurement of hand sanitiser, the Competition Tribunal found the company, Blue Collar Occupational Health, guilty of excessive pricing. We explained in an article then that:

“Blue Collar Health had supplied SAPS with 10,000 25-litre containers of hand sanitiser at a price of R3,550 (including VAT) per container. The Commission says this was ‘a mark-up of 120%’ per 25-litre container of hand sanitiser and earned a gross margin of more than 50%. The excess profit or ‘overcharge to SAPS’ amounted to more than R9-million.”

Read: Now for the big fish: Competition Tribunal finds hand sanitiser supplier to SAPS guilty of excessive pricing 

Given that Red Roses sold its hand sanitiser at more than R1,150 per 25l more than Blue Collar, the eventual judgement of the Tribunal would seem to be a foregone conclusion. In addition, we know from the SIU’s report to the President that the sanitiser was purchased directly from Dis-Chem and delivered by them to the SAPS warehouse in Silverton, Pretoria. This has been confirmed to us by a spokesperson for Dis-Chem. 

However, of concern in the Blue Collar case, as well as in this one, is the fact that in terms of the Competition Act there is a cap (of 10% of the annual turnover of a firm) on the administrative fine the Tribunal may levy on a guilty party. As a result, the Tribunal’s statement in April pointed out that because of the cap:  

“The penalty amount is significantly lower than the excess profit (i.e., the overcharge to SAPS).” It adds that: “…in terms of section 65(6) of the Competition Act, a person who has suffered loss as a result of a prohibited practice (in this case SAPS), may commence action in a civil court for damages arising out of a prohibited practice.”

Under the Act and the special Regulations, the Tribunal does, however, also have the power “to declare the whole or any part of an agreement to be void” and to order a period of imprisonment of no more than 12 months.

Unless it does, lawyers say the danger exists that hundreds of millions of Rand obtained through unlawful excessive pricing may only be recovered through civil litigation initiated by the SAPS or through an order of the Special Tribunal. Based on its current lethargy (some might say disinterest) in investigating allegations of large-scale internal PPE corruption, it seems doubtful whether the SAPS, some of whose senior officials are implicated in the sale, has any intention of doing so.

SIU concludes its investigation

However, questions about this contract go deeper than “unconscionable” excessive pricing.

On 3 May 2023 the Presidency published the Third Final Report of the SIU under Regulation 23 of 2020 into Covid-19 corruption on its website. This report also provided an update on the ongoing investigation into Red Roses and again declared that the procurement was unlawful (the SIU report no longer appears on the Presidency website). It noted that a SAPS whistle-blower alleged that the contract had arisen from “a complete dereliction of duty and complete disregard of accountability by two senior managers. The SCM [supply chain management] department is alleged to have been involved in collusion, price inflation, flouting procurement processes and policies.” 

The SIU names two senior officials, from the SAPS and Treasury – Maj Gen J Riet and Mrs Duiker – who are “alleged to be involved in perpetrating these irregularities”. But curiously the latest SIU report omitted to explain what steps the SIU were recommending. 

Read: R8bn and counting: Cost of Covid-related corruption, sa…  

This week, in response to our questions, Kaizer Kanyago, spokesperson for the SIU, told us the Mainstreet 699/Red Roses investigation has now been finalised. Kanyago declined to provide names or details but said one criminal referral had been made, as well as three disciplinary referrals to the SAPS and “one civil matter which might be heard by the Special Tribunal or High Court”.

However, according to a source who asked not to be named, although progress has now been made on several fronts, what should trouble the public is that on each front further investigation and time will be required, possibly taking several more years. Meanwhile those who carried out and benefited from prima facie unlawful acts continue to hold onto the proceeds of likely corruption. 

This unfortunately is the case with much of the Covid-19 procurement corruption, disproving the adage that crime doesn’t pay. DM

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.