See reaction: Treasuries Pare Losses After Report on Debt Negotiations

Graves said he did not know if the negotiators would meet again Friday or over the weekend.

Stocks dropped on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. That’s despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell having said, at a separate event, that the central bank might not need to raise interest rates as high —thanks to potential credit tightening after recent issues in the banking sector.

“Unless they are willing to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing, we’re not going to sit here and talk to ourselves,” Graves said, as House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry stood near him.

Graves’ comments come a day after McCarthy said he could see a deal coming together with a House vote next week.

McCarthy’s comments Thursday were his most positive take yet on the negotiations to avoid a default, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has signaled could become a risk as soon as June 1.

Republicans have been pressing for sweeping spending cuts, along with regulatory changes that Democrats have opposed. The months-long impasse between the two sides since the Treasury hit the debt limit in January has prompted increasing warnings from economists of a damaging recession if the brinkmanship continues to escalate.

Investors have in recent weeks been incorporating the risk of the Treasury running out of sufficient cash, demanding higher premiums on Treasury securities maturing in early June. Market participants have warned of a surge in borrowing costs and blow to equities in the event of any default, with reverberations to the global economy that could rival the 2008 crash.