Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Luxury Resort on Dubai’s Palm Islands Close to Selling for $280 Million

Luxury Resort on Dubai’s Palm Islands Close to Selling for $280 Million
The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
19 May 2023
0

Anantara The Palm Dubai, a luxurious resort on one of the city’s famous artificial tree-shaped islands, is close to being sold for 1.1 billion dirhams ($280 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The hotel’s owner, United Arab Emirates-based developer Seven Tides, is working with Grant Thornton LLP on the potential sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

The Anantara resort boasts 400 meters (1,312 feet) of private beach overlooking the Arabian Sea and a series of waterways in between almost 300 rooms and villas. Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty a deal will go ahead, the people said, who didn’t identify the potential buyer.

Representatives for Seven Tides said no one was available to comment, while Grant Thornton declined to comment.

The talks come amid a tourism boom in Dubai that started as the city emerged as a safe haven during the pandemic and has since lured in scores of wealthy expatriates and tourists. Hotel occupancy rates in the emirate averaged about 83% in the year through March, while the average daily rate during the first quarter reached 783.8 dirhams ($213.45), according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.

Read more: Dubai Ruler’s Firm in Talks to Sell Luxurious Nikki Beach Resort

“Beach properties’ performance improved very rapidly after the pandemic and that’s driving considerable interest in the few hotels available to investors,” Taimur Khan, CBRE’s head of research, said in an interview. “This is an opportune time for asset owners to exit as valuations look attractive with the strongest market we’ve had in years.”

Investors expect that Dubai’s visitor numbers could rise even further as they still haven’t returned to 2019 levels, he said.

“There is very little supply coming into the market within the top segment,” Khan said. “Also few sites remain where a developer is able to build a beach front five-star hotel.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Zandie Khumalo’s u-turn on the stand – can now ID suspect as an intruder on day of killing
South Africa

Zandie Khumalo’s u-turn on the stand – can now ID suspect as an intruder on day of killing
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Ukraine Crisis

A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison
Business Maverick

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

One week to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition on 26 May.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.