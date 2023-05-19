Newsdeck

Newsdeck

G-7 restricts more goods but avoids near-total Russia export ban

G-7 restricts more goods but avoids near-total Russia export ban
Police officers patrol Red Square, near the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia announced the start of a pullback of some forces after drills that raised U.S. and European alarm about a possible military assault on Ukraine. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
19 May 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven nations have decided against imposing a near-outright ban on exports to Russia and will instead widen existing restrictions on key goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

G-7 envoys had discussed flipping the existing sanctions regime around, with all exports barred unless exempted. Under the current criteria all exports are allowed unless sanctioned. The exemptions would have included medicines, agricultural goods and food.

However, the latest draft of a statement that G-7 leaders are set to adopt at their summit in Hiroshima that started Friday doesn’t include the provision.

The move would have been too complicated for some members to implement given different legal and regulatory systems, including those in the European Union, the people said. Such a near-total ban would also have required the agreement of all EU states.

The G-7 will instead broaden the list of banned goods to restrict items critical to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including those used on the battlefield, such as exports of industrial machinery and tools, according to the draft statement. The G-7 will also further target key sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, transportation and business services.

Beyond hitting Moscow’s revenue, a main focus of the G-7 is to close sanctions loopholes and strengthen enforcement, especially in regards to third countries through which Russia is importing banned goods.

G-7 to Chase Russia’s Diamonds While Stopping Short of Total Ban

As part of those efforts, the G-7 is also set to announce that members will work together to restrict trade in Russian diamonds, and take action against countries they believe materially support Moscow’s war.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Ukraine Crisis

A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Newsdeck

Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
Newsdeck

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Newsdeck

In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

One week to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition on 26 May.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.