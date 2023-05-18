The new devices build upon the tremendous success of the Redmi Note 11 Series, and bring several exciting new enhancements to the features. Upgrades include the camera, battery life, charging speed, design, and many more. Redefining photography for upper mid-range smartphones.

Redefining smartphone photography

Featuring the most powerful camera system within the 12 Series range, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G aims to offer users an out of the ordinary image quality. It comes fitted with an ultimate 200MP sensor, and is designed to ‘redefine’ smartphone photography within the upper to mid-range market segment, enabling users to capture every hidden detail in their shots with best-in-class camera resolution.

At night, photos are enhanced with a stronger lens which promises 159% improvement when it comes to capturing challenging scenes in low light. In addition, the main camera features Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) which facilitates better image performance in complex lighting conditions. Finally, as a first for any Redmi Note Series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features OIS, which allows it to capture stable, clear shots even in low light conditions.

Discovering unlimited possibilities

Over and above the fantastic camera hardware, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes packed with cutting-edge software such as Xiaomi AI Image Solution and Xiaomi ProCut. Xiaomi AI Image Solution enables the device to intelligently detect subjects, and features enhanced image quality with computational photography, and accelerated image processing speed too.

For filming enthusiasts, Xiaomi ProCut feature enables effortless picture composition with AI assistance, bringing more options for editing as well as post production. In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G includes a film camera feature that adds a vintage vibe to photos, perfect for fun social media posts.

Impressive performance

Looking at other features, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and its Smart 120W HyperCharge is able to charge the smartphone to 100% in 19 minutes only. Users need no longer worry about charging your phone on a schedule, or trying to make sure it’s charged before load shedding strikes, since they can plug in and charge the device to almost full while taking a shower or drinking a cup of coffee.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Surge P1 chipset helps to enhance battery health and overall battery efficiency. Powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G delivers all-round incredible performances across video and image creation, gaming, and smooth 5G connectivity. It also offers a powerful cooling system for long-lasting performance, with a large 3,000mm total heat dissipation area, allowing users to try a new game on their devices with no issues.

Attractive minimalistic design

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is a good looking device too. It features a flagship 120Hz refresh rate, enabling an unprecedented scrolling and gaming experience. Its screen is made of advanced flexible materials using Flow AMOLED, the first-ever flexible AMOLED in Redmi Note Series, bringing slimmer bezels and offering a more immersive viewing experience. The incredible display improves colour performance, increases brightness and delivers more than a billion colours with smooth gradation between colours and shades. Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience for videos and gaming, ensuring perfect display under any lighting conditions.

Its design combines asymmetrical design language and artistic geometry for a dynamic balance of aesthetic elements. This is enhanced by the texture of the smartphone body, showcasing a new material made with advanced CMF process and polished glass back that gives off a premium look and feel. It’s available in two classic colours; Sky Blue, and Midnight Black.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Next in line, the Redmi Note 12 Pro features an AI quad rear camera, along with nine-in-one pixel binning and a dual native ISO. All this amazing technology enables users to capture fantastic photos and videos in high-resolution with crisp details in every scenario, even when the light is dim.

It also comes with a film Camera and a ProCut feature to unleash movie-making creativity. The main camera is 108MP and it also boasts an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, so users capture images and videos with up to 120-degree viewing angle. The 2MP macro camera allows users to capture the finest details from up close. Moreover, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 16MP front camera, for crisp and natural-looking selfies.

Battery on the go

The Redmi Note 12 Pro also delivers in terms of power. It is powered by a Snapdragon 732G delivering next-level performance. Its large 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging lets users play around on social media, photography, video shooting and more for hours, without worrying about running out of battery.

In terms of display, it offers vivid visual experiences, featuring a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz display refresh rate, promising a screen experience with smooth scrolling response and lag-free transitions. In addition, Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a Dolby Vision and incorporates Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, to bring a first-class immersive sound experience to users. This model comes in two attractive colours;Glacier Blue and Graphite Gray.

Redmi Note 12

Last on the list, the Redmi Note 12 offers a stunningly bright and colourful AMOLED screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. One of the best displays in its category, the 6.67″ FHD+ display with DCI-P3 promises a wide colour range that enhances the immersive and fluid experience, for excellent social media and gaming experiences.

Armed with a Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, the device brings a seamless and efficient multitasking experience in photography, gaming, audio and streaming. With up to 8GB of RAM, users can easily switch between different apps and perform various tasks at the same time with no lag or delay. For users on the go, its winning combination of 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging allows for maximum entertainment enjoyment without having to constantly charge the device up.

Never miss a moment

Like the other two devices in the range, its camera is superb, with a 50MP triple camera setup, that can take incredible photos in all scenarios and every type of light. Besides the main camera, it features an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, and a slew of useful features and filters, such as night mode which ensures users never miss special moments when it’s dark.

The Redmi Note 12 features an immersive DotDisplay with stylish flat frames, giving the device premium look and feel while being durable and comfortable enough to hold for long periods of time. It is available in Onyx Gray and Ice Blue.

The Redmi Note 12 Series will be available from Vodacom, MTN, and MIA. DM/ML