And on those pitch-black nights – thanks to loadshedding, riders across the country forgot alternative portable light sources such as solar light, a candle and a lamp. On the shopping front, looking at the amount of Woolies grocery bags often left behind, riders are most certainly thankful for Woolworth’s ‘Bring a Bag, Take a Bag’ initiative – after all, no one wants to purchase them more than once.

Riders in the Mother City wedding rings, handbags and house keys made the list of the most common and weird items – giving Cape Town the title of The Most Forgetful City in the country, closely followed by Johannesburg.

And party people, if you are wondering why your party concept could have been better executed, it may have something to do with the event planner leaving a few items behind; gift bags, podiums and red carpets were among some of the most bizarre lost items.

Here’s the full list:

Most popular baby items lost:

Stroller

Baby bottle

Baby blanket

Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget chargers on Fridays

People are most likely to forget keys on Mondays

People are most likely to forget their wallets on Tuesdays

People are most likely to forget watches and jewellery Mondays

People are most likely to forget their passports Thursdays

People are most likely to forget groceries on Wednesdays

Lost & Found trends:

Forgetful days: Riders are most likely to forget more on Mondays and Tuesdays

Riders are most likely to forget more on Mondays and Tuesdays

Ray Bans, iPhone and Samsung topped some of the most popular brands

Cape Town ladies lost the most handbags

TV came top of the most valuable items lost to date

Most common lost items:

Clothing

Cellphones

Chargers

Laptops

Shoes

Handbags

Wallets

Groceries

The annual report, which is in its seventh year, aims to remind riders how to get lost items back using the Uber app.

If you’re one of those people who left something behind, look no further than this help page which outlines the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in the vehicle after the trip is complete.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in the vehicle, you can log in to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

Tap “My Trips” and select the trip where you left something. Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted on. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

So, whether you forgot your groceries for the month or you’re stuck outside because you forgot your keys on the ride, don’t despair – help is at your fingertips! DM

