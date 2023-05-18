Newsdeck

Wildfires

No respite for wildfire-hit Alberta as conditions set to worsen

No respite for wildfire-hit Alberta as conditions set to worsen
Pedestrians pass buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Scenes in Calgary were reminiscent of Seattle last summer and San Francisco in 2020 as wind currents blew smothering wildfire smoke into those population centers, compromising air quality. Photographer: Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
18 May 2023
0

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - Abnormally hot and dry weather is set to return to Alberta on Thursday after a couple of cooler days helped calm wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations and disrupted production in Canada's main oil-rich province.

Record-high temperatures and tinder-dry vegetation have led to an intense, early start to wildfire season in western Canada this year. Weather forecasters see no improvement in conditions at least until next week.

Alberta has been the worst-hit, with about 91 wildfires burning, including 27 out of control, as of Wednesday. Wildfires have also proliferated in neighboring British Columbia, as well as in Saskatchewan and Manitoba provinces.

More than 2,500 firefighters, including personnel from Canadian and U.S. agencies, and the Canadian army, have been battling the wildfires.

The widespread blazes have put Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s disaster management skills – as well as her party’s policies – under the microscope ahead of a provincial election on May 29.

About 38,000 Albertans had been asked to evacuate their homes, while oil and gas firms have shut down production of at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or 3.7% of the country’s production.

As of Wednesday, many people had been allowed to return, and only about 12,000 remained under evacuation orders thanks to a cold front this week that helped firefighting.

The cold front also brought strong winds that carried smoke to neighboring provinces and created poor air quality in a large part of Western Canada.

“Winds have weakened today across most of the province and temperatures are near normal for this time of year, but things will start to change tomorrow,” Christie Tucker, an Alberta Wildfire official, said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the wildfires have also led benchmark Canadian heavy crude prices to rise to their highest levels in months.

On Wednesday, consultancy firm Rystad Energy said nearly 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Alberta oil sands production in May is at risk in “very high” or “extreme” wildfire danger rating zones.

Of estimated May production volumes, about 60% are subject to extreme wildfire danger levels, with the remaining 40% subject to very high danger, Oslo-based Rystad said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
South Africa

In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
From Benoni to Botrivier, no power for up to 12 hours a day is regular nearly everywhere, say Daily Maverick readers
Maverick News

From Benoni to Botrivier, no power for up to 12 hours a day is regular nearly everywhere, say Daily Maverick readers
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec

TOP READS IN SECTION

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Newsdeck

In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Newsdeck

Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite
Newsdeck

North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.