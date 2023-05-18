“Negotiators are not only trying to get a deal quickly, but the effort is to get a complete deal so that only one debt ceiling increase is needed,” said Dan Clifton at Strategas.

Treasury yields climbed on speculation the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates again as inflation remains elevated. Traders amped up wagers on a June hike to about 40% after Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the case for a pause next month is not clear. Central bank Governor Philip Jefferson suggested he’s watching for lagged impact of tightening.

The two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, topped 4.2% and climbed toward the highest in a month. The dollar advanced for a third consecutive day, rising against all of its developed-market peers.

Shorting Rates Futures

Pictet Asset Management SA is shorting rates futures in a wager they’ll fall in coming months as the Fed is unable to lower borrowing costs because of persistent inflation. Andres Sanchez Balcazar, its head of global bonds, believes market pricing for policymakers to reverse course and start cutting rates in September is “extreme.”

The Fed is “in a really tough spot,” Katerina Simonetti at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, told Bloomberg Television. “The big decision for them is the timing because once they announce that they’re done raising rates, markets are just going to assume that they’ve succeeded. And it might not necessarily be the case. Inflation so far is proving to be sticky.”

On the corporate front, Walmart Inc. lifted its annual profit forecast after its discount model powered new market-share gains in the US, but Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said the retailer is retaining a cautious view on US consumers. Cisco Systems Inc., the largest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, said orders declined 23% in the past quarter, despite a strong sales forecast that topped analysts’ projections.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in panel at Brazil central bank conference, Friday

New York Fed’s John Williams speaks at monetary policy research conference in Washington; Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke to take part in panel discussion, Friday

MLIV Pulse Survey Are emerging markets a buy or a sell? Share your views here.

Play Video

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11:23 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0768

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.2404

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 138.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $27,148.65

Ether fell 0.8% to $1,812.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.95%

Commodities