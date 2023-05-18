A combine harvester collects wheat in a field near the Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 July 2022. Ukraine was ready to export Ukrainian grain and waiting for signals from partners about the start of transportation, Zelensky said on his official Telegram account on 29 July. A center to oversee the Ukrainian grain export was opened in Istanbul on 27 July following a deal between Russia and Ukraine to export Ukrainian grain from besieged ports through the Black Sea. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension in a televised speech on Wednesday and it was later confirmed by Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement – which allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports – for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something it calls “a special military operation.”

Moscow had initially appeared unwilling to extend the pact unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

Commenting on the deal’s renewal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said what he called a “qualified result” for Russia had been achieved in negotiations over easing restrictions on Russian agricultural exports.

In a call with reporters, he said that different scenarios were being worked out regarding easing international payment transfer curbs on Russia’s state agricultural bank, one of Moscow’s key demands.

“Regarding guarantees for Rosselkhoz bank – various options are being explored that would be equivalent to reversing its exclusion from the SWIFT payment system,” he said.

“There are certain hopes based on the negotiations that have taken place so far.”

But he indicated that Moscow wanted to see more progress in the next two months.

“It is very important to understand that the fate of the deal is still in the hands of those with whom the UN must agree on the Russian part of the deal,” said Peskov.

“A certain part of the way has been travelled – there are results – but not definitive ones. We will try to solve this problem definitively within these 60 days.”

He added that talks on the export of ammonia from a Russian city to a Ukrainian port via a pipeline were ongoing.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)