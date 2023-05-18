Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bank of Korea staff member caught after twin brother fakes test

Bank of Korea staff member caught after twin brother fakes test
The Bank of Korea headquarters in Seoul. Photographer: Woohae Cho/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
18 May 2023
0

One man thought he’d beat the system of South Korea’s notoriously competitive hiring market: He allegedly got his twin brother to take a job entrance exam under his name. 

The candidate applied to work at the Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service last year, but both entrance tests were on the same day, according to a joint email statement on Wednesday from the FSS and BOK. So the man got his twin brother to take the exam at the FSS — Korea’s financial watchdog — under his name, according to the statement that doesn’t identify the men. 

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing and the details are private. FSS previously had posted the statement on its website, which has since been removed. An FSS spokesperson said they would no longer provide the statement online, declining to comment further. 

Both the man and his brother passed the tests, according to the statement. The man then proceeded with both applications on his own — including a second written test and interview at FSS — but dropped that hiring track once he landed a job at the BOK. He began working there this year. 

The BOK plans to take “stern disciplinary measures” against the employee depending on the results of its own internal investigation and those of an external investigative agency it tapped, the statement said.

In South Korea, which has one of the world’s most educated workforces, recent college graduates face stiff competition to land a job at prestigious employers. Exams are commonplace at every step of the education and job path, and taken very seriously: The annual college entrance exam has forced flights to be grounded to prevent disturbing the students.

To block future cheating, the BOK is considering measures against proxy tests and cooperating with relevant organisations that take written exams on the same day, according to the statement. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Maverick News

André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.