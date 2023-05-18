Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks follow US gains on debt-deal optimism: markets wrap

Asian stocks follow US gains on debt-deal optimism: markets wrap
Pedestrians reflected in a window of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. (Photo: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
18 May 2023
0

Asian stocks advanced as optimism over debt-ceiling talks removed one cloud hanging over global markets, allowing investors to refocus on the path for interest rates and the health of the banking system.

A gauge of Asian stocks headed for its biggest gain since March. Japan’s Topix index rose around 1%, putting it on track for a fresh 33-year closing high. Benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea also advanced. 

Nomura Holdings Inc gained even after the company said it would cut its profit forecast, but Tencent Holdings dropped in Hong Kong after the release of its first-quarter results.

US futures were marginally lower in Asia after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed near highs of the day, rallying more than 1%. The CBOE VIX index of equity market volatility fell below 17 to close at the lowest level since the start of the month.

President Joe Biden expressed confidence there will be no US default, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said reaching an agreement this week is “doable.” JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief Jamie Dimon said the US government “probably” will not default on its debt after he and other bank leaders met in Washington to discuss the debt limit.

“Despite some constructive headlines around negotiations there are risks around the US debt ceiling,” Chris Weston, head of research for Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “If we do see increased market stress in early June, then it will impact EU equity too.”

The dollar and Treasuries were little changed in Asia. That was after the yield on the US two-year note rose seven basis points on Wednesday, while the 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 3.56%.

The yen stayed in a narrow range after Japanese export data for April fell short of estimates. Some emerging-Asian currencies like the Philippine peso and Thai baht pushed higher, paring losses seen earlier in the week.

Aussie jobs

Australia’s dollar dropped after the country reported an increase in unemployment, which reinforced the case for the central bank to stand pat at next month’s policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank is forecast to hold interest rates at 6.25%. New Zealand’s Treasury Department predicted the country will avoid recession, in a budget released on Thursday.

US regional banks rallied after Western Alliance Bancorp reported growth in deposits boosted sentiment and eased worries about the health of the industry. All members of the KBW Regional Banking index advanced, pushing the benchmark 7.3% higher for its best day since January 2021.

In late trading, Cisco Systems Inc. dropped after the networking company reported its third-quarter results and gave an outlook.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. results are due later on Thursday and Walmart Inc. will report in the US.

European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said the ECB has completed most of its tightening but there is still “a way to go”. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Maverick News

André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Maverick News

Medical scheme members hobbled by R38-billion pothole
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.