Newsdeck

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI threatens humanity’s future, say 61% of Americans – Reuters/Ipsos

(Photo: Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Reuters
18 May 2023
0

The swift growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technology could put the future of humanity at risk, according to most Americans surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday.

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the negative effects of AI and 61% believe it could threaten civilisation.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot became the fastest-growing application of all time, the widespread integration of AI into everyday life has catapulted AI to the forefront of public discourse. ChatGPT has kicked off an AI arms race, with tech heavyweights like Microsoft and Google vying to outdo each other’s AI accomplishments.

Lawmakers and AI companies are also concerned: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday testified before US Congress, voicing concerns about potential misuse of the technology and asking for regulation.

“There’s no way to put this genie in the bottle. Globally, this is exploding,” said Senator Cory Booker, one of many lawmakers with questions about how best to regulate AI during a Senate panel on the uses of AI Tuesday.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the number of Americans who foresee adverse outcomes from AI is triple the number of those who don’t.

According to the data, 61% of respondents believe that AI poses risks to humanity, while only 22% disagreed, and 17% remained unsure.

Those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 expressed higher levels of concern; 70% of Trump voters compared with 60% of Joe Biden voters agreed that AI could threaten humankind.

When it came to religious beliefs, Evangelical Christians were more likely to “strongly agree” that AI presents risks to humanity, standing at 32% compared with 24% of non-Evangelical Christians.

“It’s telling such a broad swath of Americans worry about the negative effects of AI,” said Landon Klein, director of US policy of the Future of Life Institute, the organisation behind an open letter, co-signed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, demanding a six-month pause in AI research. “We view the current moment similar to the beginning of the nuclear era, and we have the benefit of public perception that is consistent with the need to take action.”

While Americans are concerned about AI, crime and the economy rank higher in the list of kitchen table issues: 77% support increasing police funding to fight crime and 82% are worried about the risk of a recession.

Those in the industry said the public should understand AI’s benefits more.

“The concerns are very legitimate, but I think what’s missing in the dialogue in general is why are we doing this in the first place?” said Sebastian Thrun, a computer science professor at Stanford who founded Google X. “AI will raise peoples’ quality of life, and help people be more competent and more efficient.”

The positive applications of AI, such as revolutionising drug discovery, are not as visible as ChatGPT, said Ion Stoica, a UC Berkeley professor who also co-founded AI company Anyscale.

“Americans may not realise how pervasive AI already is in their daily lives, both at home and at work,” he said.

The online poll of 4,415 US adults was conducted between May 9 and May 15. It has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

EXPLAINER – What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT? Read full story

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Li and Lisa Shumaker.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Maverick News

NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking

TOP READS IN SECTION

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Newsdeck

In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite
Newsdeck

North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite
South Africa downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat
Newsdeck

South Africa downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.