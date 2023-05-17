Business Maverick

POWER CRISIS

Eskom hopes to recover 6000 MW in the next two years

Eskom hopes to recover 6000 MW in the next two years
Eskom’s Lethabo coal fired power station. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Neesa Moodley
17 May 2023
0

Eskom’s Calib Cassim and the City of Cape Town’s James Vos are pushing for an urgent shift in policy to address the triple challenge of energy security, affordability and sustainability, while James Mackay of the Energy Council of SA warns that being a late adopter of clean technology will further entrench South Africa’s problem

While South Africans across the country are scrambling to find alternative power solutions and community groups are discussing the possibility of a national grid collapse, Eskom’s acting group chief executive, Calib Cassim, confidently told delegates at an energy conference in Cape Town on Wednesday that the power utility hopes to recover 6000 MW in its fleet in the next two years.

Granted, Cassim admitted that the utility was “starting the winter on the back foot, minus 3000 MW. A year ago, we had three units of Kusile working, which we (now) don’t have, and two units of Koeberg are also not available this year.”

Hot on the heels of the launch of former chief executive Andre de Ruyter’s explosive tell-all “Truth to Power: My three years inside Eskom”, Cassim was asked how the campaign against corruption within  Eskom was progressing. He acknowledged that there are certain areas where more corruption takes place, adding that “the number of items that have been raised on our whistle-blowing platforms is increasing and we see that as a positive indicator”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The end of days

Cassim also noted that although almost 300 arrests have been made in the last year, more convictions are needed to instil public confidence in the parastatal.

Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic development says a survey among business owners has revealed that 66%  had to cut jobs because of rolling blackouts. “With the national power supply still dominated by coal, it is clear that an urgent shift in policy is necessary. An important and hopeful part of this is that it is also doable, and I know this because here, in the city of Cape Town, we are doing it. Cape Town is able to protect its customers from up to two stages of load shedding, thanks to our maintenance and our investment in the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme,” he said, adding that phase one of the city’s tender for 200 MW of renewable energy from independent power producers is also at an advanced stage with contracts for this phase on track for final awarding in this year.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town to build solar plant capable of protecting against a full stage of rolling blackouts

“We also launched our biggest power tender yet, a 500 MW dispatchable energy tender. It is part of our plan to protect our residents from the first four stages of load shedding within three years,” Vos told delegates.

Just energy transition

James Mackay, chief executive of the Energy Council of SA, pointed out that global clean technology investment overtook financing of fossil fuel projects for the first time in 2022.

“We have to ask, who will provide the investment for a just energy transition (in Africa) and how do we address the triple challenge (of energy security, affordability and sustainability)? When doing that, addressing socio-economic challenges must be front and centre.”

“South Africa will decarbonise and we will transition,” Mackay stated. He warned, however, that being a late adopter of clean technology will further entrench the country’s problems. “If we can’t be agile enough to recognise the economic opportunities in clean technology, we will be excluded from global markets,” he said.

Fourth dimension to energy trilemma

Vuyelwa Mahanyele, GE Vernova’s regional sales director for gas, sees a fourth dimension to the energy trilemma of finding a balance between security, affordability and sustainability; namely, the need to develop large infrastructure projects and the need for the jobs and skills to create the energy required to lead the continent’s economic development.

“Decarbonisation is not as straightforward as we want it to be. It’s not just renewable energy and batteries, which are critical.” 

She stated that renewable energy sources and carbon-emitting sources both have a role play. “Without planning to incorporate both of these into our system, we won’t achieve energy security.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education
Maverick News

Joburg’s new mayor defends allegations of dodgy dealings and lack of tertiary education
André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Maverick News

André de Ruyter’s Truth to Power: The bombshell information uncovered by private intelligence
Five-year-old locked in Cradock school for three icy days in critical condition
Maverick News

Five-year-old locked in Cradock school for three icy days in critical condition

TOP READS IN SECTION

Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.