South Africa

GROUNDUP

Judicial Conduct Tribunal: Judge Makhubele’s advocate says Prasa employees made major concessions to Siyaya

Judicial Conduct Tribunal: Judge Makhubele’s advocate says Prasa employees made major concessions to Siyaya
Madimpe Mogashoa, an advocate who was appointed to represent Prasa in the Siyaya matters, testified at the tribunal of Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele on Wednesday. (Photo: Masego Mafata)
By Masego Mafata
17 May 2023
0

Judge Makhubele’s actions in relation to Siyaya, which invoiced Prasa between 2015 and 2016 for outstanding payments, continued to be the focus of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday.

Prasa employees made “major concessions” about the rail agency’s liability to the Siyaya group of companies, argued advocate Vincent Maleka on Wednesday at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele is facing the tribunal following a complaint lodged against her by the commuter activist group #UniteBehind, related to the period when she was chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa’s) interim board. The complaint was lodged with the Judicial Service Commission in 2019.

#UniteBehind claims she negotiated and entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Siyaya, a company accused of corruption, and in doing so, sidelined Prasa’s internal legal team.

Makhubele’s actions in relation to Siyaya, which invoiced Prasa between 2015 and 2016 for outstanding payments, continued to be the focus of the tribunal on Wednesday. The tribunal had previously heard that it was because of concessions made by Prasa employees during an insolvency inquiry into Siyaya in 2017 that Makhubele thought Prasa should settle the Siyaya invoices.

“Evidence of the witnesses as recorded in the transcript of the inquiry reflect major concessions by witnesses who testified on Prasa’s liability to the Siyaya group of companies,” Maleka told the tribunal.

In his cross-examination of Madimpe Mogashoa of Diale Mogashoa Attorneys, who had been appointed by Prasa, Maleka took Mogashoa through the transcript of the insolvency.

The tribunal previously heard from Mogashoa that at the time of the liquidation proceedings, Prasa and Siyaya had agreed to arbitration following summonses issued by Siyaya.

Diale Mogashoa Attorneys were appointed by Prasa’s legal department to act on behalf of the rail agency in the matter.

Some Prasa employees were called to testify at the insolvency inquiry and Mogashoa said his firm was instructed by Prasa to keep a watching brief and provide feedback on proceedings.

During his testimony, led by evidence leader advocate Elaine Zungu, Mogashoa said he was not aware of any concessions made by Prasa employees at the inquiry that affected the rail agency’s defence against Siyaya’s claims.

But Maleka put it to Mogashoa that Prasa employees testifying at the tribunal had conceded there were contracts in place between Siyaya and Prasa, and that Siyaya had met its obligations, but in some instances there was no payment to Siyaya for services rendered. The amounts of the outstanding payments were included in the transcripts and read into the record by Maleka.

In response, Mogashoa said he accepted the transcripts were a record of the submissions made by Prasa employees at the insolvency inquiry, but he held a different view on whether these submissions amounted to “major concessions”.

Mogashoa said he had sent four letters to Mathopo Attorneys, who represented Siyaya, outlining why Prasa did not accept liability in each of the claims heard before the inquiry. The letters were submitted as part of evidence at the tribunal on Wednesday morning.

One of the claims was that Prasa owed Siyaya about R28-million for the “rail infrastructure rehabilitation project”. Mogashoa said he had addressed this claim in one of his letters to Mathopo Attorneys, and had stated that Prasa had in fact overpaid Siyaya by about R1-million for the project.

Responding to Maleka’s query as to why his report to Prasa did not make it clear what Prasa’s prospects of success in the Siyaya matter were, Mogashoa said while the report did not deal with Prasa’s prospects of success as a topic, the rail agency’s defence against Siyaya’s claims was covered at length in the report.

Retired Judge Seun Moshidi, one of the tribunal members, asked Mogashoa why his firm sent settlement offers to Siyaya’s attorneys if they believed Prasa had a strong defence in the matter.

“It is not out of the ordinary that lawyers give advice and clients sometimes go against such advice,” Mogashoa replied.

The tribunal resumes at 10am on Thursday. DM

First published by GroundUp

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Maverick News

NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions
Maverick News

King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.