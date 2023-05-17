Samsung knows that it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of the environment and that consumers nowadays also want to live more sustainably – but they do not think that a climate-friendly lifestyle is easy. The company is therefore championing responsible innovation by creating open and inclusive innovations that are empowering everyone to build a better tomorrow, together. Samsung’s ultimate goal is to help consumers join in its journey of building a better tomorrow through its innovations.

These range from Galaxy smartphones made of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets, to eco-packaging that transforms box packaging into everyday living items, to home appliances that help consumers use energy more efficiently via SmartThings Energy. By simply using these products, customers can make small actions for a better planet in their daily life.

Furthermore, Samsung’s additional eco-conscious advances include the SolarCell Remote Control that is charged by sunlight or indoor lighting. In celebration of Global Earth Day – Samsung is Re-Imagining A Better Planet by building on its environmental strategy, its Planet-First philosophy – a goal towards “Everyday Sustainability”. The company is bringing consumers four new ways to live sustainably by focusing on Recycled Materials, Eco-Packaging, Energy Efficiency and Recycling or Upcycling – throughout its product lifecycle journey*. So, from product design to development, Samsung is focusing on the following:

1. Sourcing which includes Recycled Materials – to expand the use of eco-conscious materials. Samsung is expanding the application of recycled plastic across a range of product categories including refrigerator, washer, air conditioner, vacuum cleaner, TV, monitor, smartphone, and PC. Also, Samsung MX Business is aiming to achieve its own sustainability goals — by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, eliminating plastics in packaging, achieving zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers and zero waste to landfill by 2025.

2. Production includes Renewable Energy & Chemical Management – this is an expansion of renewable energy that is factored into the manufacturing process and on Chemical Management – Samsung is developing alternatives for chemical substances. The company is striving to minimise the negative impacts of hazardous substances that may enter its products, as well as chemicals used in the front-lines of manufacturing on the health of its customers and employees.

3. Distribution includes Eco-Packaging efforts & Logistical Optimisation – this process now involves constant application of eco-conscious materials to packaging. Samsung is replacing plastic and vinyl materials with paper and recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact on product packaging. Also, the company is reducing the volume and weight of packaging to mitigate Greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in the transportation and shipping process. Samsung is, for instance, using sustainably sourced paper and recycled paper in the latest Galaxy S23 Series – this features redesigned packaging that uses 100% recycled paper for the packaging box and front and back cover protectors.

4. Energy Efficiency, Durability and Repair & Re-use in Product Usage – Samsung is reducing indirect GHG emissions through products in high energy and this is also improving product performance. Samsung’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated by its environmental strategy which was recently recognised when it received two 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Samsung is the only company to be honoured with two 2023 Partner of the Year Awards. These recognitions demonstrate the company’s ongoing efforts to scale up energy efficiency across its products and its operations – while making a significant impact in reducing GHG.

5. Recycling and Upcycling as well as Collection – this is where recyclables are separated by material for recycling. Through its latest Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung is now able to deliver a high-performance device that meets the highest of quality standards, while also using more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone to date. Samsung has increased the amount of recycled materials from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In fact, the Galaxy S23 Series used more recycled plastics and newly incorporated pre-consumer recycled aluminium.

All these efforts are a clear indication that Samsung’s “Everyday Sustainability” vision is not only helping to ensure that the company continues to create sustainable products for its customers, but also that they are designed to benefit the environment. DM

Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/