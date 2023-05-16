South Africa

PARLIAMENT

Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla and relocation of railway line squatters under spotlight at Prasa briefing

Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla and relocation of railway line squatters under spotlight at Prasa briefing
Informal structures on the railway line in Philippi on the Cape Flats on 11 June 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Suné Payne
16 May 2023
0

Community activist Loyiso Nkohla was remembered in Parliament as discussions turned to the relocation of people living on railway tracks in Cape Town.

“Nkohla was my friend for almost 15 years,” said MP Bheki Hadebe in Parliament on Tuesday. During a briefing that unpacked investigations and corrective measures at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), issues of the Central Line — and the death of Loyiso Nkohla, a community activist and former politician — were also raised. 

Nkohla worked with community members living on railway tracks in Philippi and represented the community in talks with Prasa over their relocation. He was shot and killed in March after a meeting at the Philippi train station. 

Loyiso Nkohla and ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe opened a case after receiving several death threats. (Photo: Lindile Mbontsi / Daily Sun)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Shock and sadness after former ‘poo fighter’ Loyiso Nkohla gunned down in Philippi

During Tuesday’s meeting, Prasa officials claimed success in combating construction syndicates that prevented them from doing their work. Hadebe questioned Prasa about this success, as the matter was “close to my heart”.

The acting chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Sakhumzi Somyo, told Prasa officials that Nkohla had been Hadebe’s friend, as Hadebe sat quietly and wiped his eyes. 

Somyo said, “The quicker something is done, the better” in regards to finding Nkohla’s killers.  

Hadebe explained he was due at the meeting that Nkohla attended before his death, but instead, he was on a trip with Parliament.

“Had I not been deployed to Mozambique, I would have been there.” 

He sent a member from the South African National Civics Organisation in his place, who ended up being shot and is still in hospital. He was one of three people wounded in the shooting that claimed Nkohla’s life. One of the wounded was a 35-week pregnant woman, who recently gave birth to a boy, named in Nkohla’s honour, reported the Cape Argus.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mourners pay tribute to Loyiso Nkhohla the ‘true activist who was a unifier’

“We share that pain that the Honourable Member has expressed,” said Prasa group CEO Hishaam Emeran, adding that the rail agency had lost a “huge ally” in the relocation process. Emeran said Prasa would try to accelerate the process of relocation and restore the Central Line corridor to full capacity. 

Frustration over relocation 

In closing the meeting, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her “frustration” at the City of Cape Town over the relocation. She said that while Prasa had the mandate to run trains, the Constitution gave both the national housing department and local authorities the responsibility of providing housing. 

An issue of frustration for her was that Prasa was now providing housing in the Central Line relocation, which was taking up resources from the agency. Chikunga said money had been allocated from the Human Settlements Department via the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for the relocation. However, delays in the City of Cape Town meant the money could not be spent immediately. 

This week, the City of Cape Town and the national Department of Human Settlements had a war of words over the issue, with Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stating that R111-million had been transferred to the HDA to speed up service delivery interventions, to provide services in 16 informal settlements in Khayelitsha and address the Prasa railway line relocations, after the city said it had no funds. 

“The city has, however, since indicated it would be difficult to spend the funds provided by the Department of Human Settlements, citing it was almost the end of the financial year,” said Kubayi. 

The City of Cape Town said Kubayi’s assertions were “inaccurate and unhelpful”.  In a statement, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city was grateful for the funds and intended to use them for the informal settlement upgrades, but would do so lawfully. 

He said it was impossible to spend the funding received on 30 March in the remaining weeks ahead of the city’s financial year ending in June 2023. “Due to the time required to meet planning and procurement regulations, the city cannot lawfully use the R111-million allocation for programmes before June 2023, and it cannot lawfully use it in the next financial year without rollover permission.” 

Chikunga said delays in relocating communities cost money, including in getting contractors ready to work on the line and putting the infrastructure in place for trains to operate once the relocation is complete. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Maverick News

D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix
Maverick News

Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.