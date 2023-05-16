A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows rescuers putting out a fire following a rocket attack, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 May 2023, amid Russia's invasion. According to Yuriy Ignat, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types, adding that all the 18 missiles were destroyed. According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, missile debris fell in Kyiv's Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

“My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end,” Ramaphosa told a joint press briefing with the Singapore prime minister.

“Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the peace plan was also backed by the leaders of Senegal, Uganda and Egypt, adding that the U.N. Secretary General, the United States and Britain had also been briefed about the initiative.

Washington and London had expressed “cautious” support to the peace plan, Ramaphosa added.

