Newsdeck

War in Ukraine

Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on potential peace plan, Ramaphosa says

Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on potential peace plan, Ramaphosa says
A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows rescuers putting out a fire following a rocket attack, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 May 2023, amid Russia's invasion. According to Yuriy Ignat, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types, adding that all the 18 missiles were destroyed. According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, missile debris fell in Kyiv's Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
16 May 2023
0

CAPE TOWN, May 16 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy had agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict.

“My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end,” Ramaphosa told a joint press briefing with the Singapore prime minister.

“Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the peace plan was also backed by the leaders of Senegal, Uganda and Egypt, adding that the U.N. Secretary General, the United States and Britain had also been briefed about the initiative.

Washington and London had expressed “cautious” support to the peace plan, Ramaphosa added.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Estelle Shirbon)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
A painful price to pay — what’s really at stake in the US-SA-Russia squabble
Maverick News

A painful price to pay — what’s really at stake in the US-SA-Russia squabble
SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zelensky in Berlin: we can make Russia’s defeat ‘irreversible’
Newsdeck

Zelensky in Berlin: we can make Russia’s defeat ‘irreversible’
Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
South Africa downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat
Newsdeck

South Africa downplays army chief visit to Moscow after US spat
US won’t sanction South Africa over weapons row, Godongwana says
Maverick News

US won’t sanction South Africa over weapons row, Godongwana says
I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.