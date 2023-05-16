Business Maverick

Business Maverick

G7 working on deterring China economic coercion, US envoy says

G7 working on deterring China economic coercion, US envoy says
Signage for the Group of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on the stairs in Niigata, Japan, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
16 May 2023
0

Group of Seven countries are working on concrete ways to cooperate against economic coercion from China, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said just days ahead of the group’s summit.

“Expect more than words and communiques on economic coercion — expect action,” Emanuel said in a tweet posted on Tuesday. “G7 members are developing the tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and retaliation.”

China is set to be a key focus of discussions at the leaders’ summit, which starts in the western city of Hiroshima on Friday and includes the UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy and the EU alongside the US and Japan. The group’s trade ministers last month expressed “serious concern” about economic coercion and said they’d explore joint responses to it. 

At the @G7, expect more than words and communiques on economic coercion—expect action. G7 members are developing the tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and retaliation. Trade and investment should be used as paths to economic prosperity, not political…

— ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) May 15, 2023

Emanuel’s comments came amid wrangling among the US — which has advocated for other G7 nations to take stronger positions on Beijing — and European countries that would prefer to focus on coordination and general warnings against coercive behavior. 

The debate reflects the dilemma facing the US, Europe and China’s neighbors such as Japan on how to deal with China’s growing economic clout when their supply chains remain so interlinked with the world’s second-biggest economy. G7 nations are all dependent in some fashion on Chinese goods in key areas.

Read: China targeted in new G7 push against ‘economic coercion’

Beijing has been accused of using trade policy to target countries including Australia, Japan and South Korea over diplomatic disputes. Japan has invited the leaders of both countries and other nations to attend outreach sessions at the summit. 

China has repeatedly hit back at allegations of coercion, saying the US is guilty of using such methods itself. 

G7 negotiators are moving toward a statement that would promise support for countries targeted by economic coercion, public broadcaster NHK said Tuesday, without specifying where it got the information. The leaders’ summit is expected to produce a document on economic coercion separate from the main communique. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
ANC's Mbalula smooths over Lady R diplomatic rift between SA and US
Maverick News

ANC's Mbalula smooths over Lady R diplomatic rift between SA and US
Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara
Business Maverick

Toyota and Suzuki draw guns with new Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara
Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’
South Africa

Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’
South Africa

Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering: Earth Edition is just 10 days away!

Join us live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.