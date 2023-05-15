Our Burning Planet

Wetlands — critical ecosystems to keep migrating birds soaring — are under global threat

Africa is home to the African-Eurasian Flyway, which is used by about 2 billion birds annually. (Photo: Unsplash / Barth Bailey)
By Julie Mulonga and Kariuki Ndang’ang’a
15 May 2023
Migratory birds rely on water and habitats like wetlands for migration, breeding and resting. Although they only cover about 6% of the Earth’s land surface area, wetlands are critical ecosystems — about 40% of all plant and animal species live or breed in wetlands. 

For centuries, the phenomenon of bird migration has awed humanity. So much so that the fourth-century BCE Greek philosopher Aristotle, noting that the types of birds around him changed with the seasons, suggested that birds hibernated in trees or underwater and magically changed into different types of birds during winter. In the 17th century, English scientist Charles Morton wrote a paper claiming birds migrated to the moon and back every year.  

These attempts to explain migration illustrate the keen interest humanity has taken in these birds as they travel thousands of kilometres on migration routes known as flyways, traversing continents in search of feeding, breeding and resting grounds.

Africa is home to the African-Eurasian Flyway which is used by about 2 billion birds annually. Migratory birds play a critical role in our environment through pollination and controlling pests, and providing economic benefits through birdwatching, among others. Additionally, birds are good early warning systems of the planet’s health. Severe declines in bird numbers portend current and future threats that biodiversity and people will face.

Migratory birds rely on water and habitats like wetlands for migration, breeding and resting. Although they only cover about 6% of the Earth’s land surface area, wetlands are critical ecosystems — about 40% of all plant and animal species live or breed in wetlands. 

Wetlands also play a crucial role in combating climate change by absorbing huge amounts of carbon and providing essential ecosystem services like flood control and water regulation, in addition to supporting the livelihoods of more than 1 billion people across the world.

However, wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate. It is estimated that the world has lost about 35% of these critical ecosystems since the 1970s, negatively impacting species including birds.

Various factors, including pollution, agricultural and urban developments, in addition to climate change, are threatening wetlands. In the Sahel region, for instance, Lake Chad — bordering Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon — has shrunk from 26,000 square kilometres in the 1960s to less than 1,500 square kilometres today.

Thus, protecting and restoring these important sites for migratory birds is critical. One of the ways through which this can be done is through collaborations and partnerships.   

A good example of this is in Asia’s East Asian Australasian Flyway stretching from Siberia and Alaska to New Zealand and Australia, where BirdLifein collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the East Asian Australasian Flyway Partnership Secretariat — launched a $3-billion Regional Flyway Initiative in 2021.

The initiative aims at the protection and restoration of more than 50 key wetlands sites along the Flyway which are important sites for millions of migratory birds, in addition to supporting livelihoods of millions of people through fisheries and agriculture, among others. Such models can be replicated across flyways, benefitting nature and people.

Equally important is the need for concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including local communities and policy and decision-makers, to identify and implement relevant solutions to conserve these critical habitats. Migratory birds and wetlands connect countries, and their conservation will require cooperation and coordination across national boundaries. DM

Julie Mulonga is the Director of Wetlands International Eastern Africa. Dr Kariuki Ndang’ang’a is the Africa Regional Director of BirdLife International.

