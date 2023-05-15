Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Toulouse players left out after refusing to take part in rainbow campaign

Toulouse players left out after refusing to take part in rainbow campaign
epa10599200 Toulouse FC players celebrate after winning the Coupe de France final soccer match between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC, in Saint-Denis, France, 29 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Reuters
15 May 2023
0

May 14 (Reuters) - Several Toulouse players were withdrawn from the squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Nantes after they refused to have their names associated with a league-wide gesture of support against homophobia, the club said.

“Some players from the professional squad have expressed their disagreement with the association of their image with the rainbow colours representing the LGBT movement,” Toulouse said in a statement.

“While respecting the individual choices of its players, and after numerous exchanges, Toulouse Football Club has chosen to leave the said players out of the match.”

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players were asked this weekend to wear rainbow-coloured numbers on their shirts as a gesture of support ahead of Wednesday’s International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Toulouse and Morocco defender Zakaria Aboukhlal said he did not want to take part in the game.

“I have made the decision not to take part in today’s game,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs.

“Hence, I don’t believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign.”

Stade Brestois coach Eric Roy said the campaign should not have been held as the season wraps up, arguing that some players not taking part in it could play a decisive role as their clubs fight to avoid relegation.

“The programming of this day against homophobia is catastrophic,” Roy said after 15th-placed Brest beat fellow strugglers AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

“You can see that there are players who have a problem with it. Everyone is free to express their opinions. Personally, I have no problem with it. But there are players who may have a problem with it.

“Then you should not schedule this campaign at that time when you know some players are fighting to avoid relegation. You could do it in December, September.”

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?
Maverick News

From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
I have a picture for you! 30 April - 5 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 30 April – 5 May 2023
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow denies reports of Ukrainian breakthroughs
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow denies reports of Ukrainian breakthroughs
Trump jokes about sexual abuse verdict, repeats election falsehoods
Newsdeck

Trump jokes about sexual abuse verdict, repeats election falsehoods
Swiss prepare to evacuate village threatened by vast landslide
Newsdeck

Swiss prepare to evacuate village threatened by vast landslide

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.