Newsdeck

Thailand

Thai opposition parties agree to coalition after election success

Thai opposition parties agree to coalition after election success
Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat poses for photos as a press conference after leading the vote count of the general elections at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2023. Move Forward Party announced it will form a coalition government after leading the nationwide vote count in the general election over the allies of conservative and military-backed parties which took power since 2014. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
By Reuters
15 May 2023
0

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's two main opposition parties agreed on Monday to form a ruling coalition after they trounced in a weekend election military-backed rivals that have controlled government for nearly a decade.

The Move Forward party and opposition heavyweight Pheu Thai dominated Sunday’s ballot in a stunning rout of army-backed parties, but they could face challenges in mustering enough support, with parliamentary rules drafted by the military after a 2014 coup skewed in favour of its allies.

Their alliance would need to ensure its efforts to form a new government would not be stymied by a junta-appointed Senate, which gets to vote on the prime minister in a bicameral sitting of the 750-member legislature, and has a record of favouring conservative parties led by generals.

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward’s 42-year-old leader proposed an alliance of six parties that would command 309 seats, with him as prime minister. That would be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure he was elected to the top job.

Asked about the upper house Senate, he said all sides must respect the election outcome and there was no use going against it.

“I am not worried but I am not careless,” he told a press conference.

“It will be quite a hefty price to pay if someone is thinking about debunking the election result or forming a minority government.”

Pheu Thai, controlled by the billionaire Shinawatra family said it agreed with Pita’s proposal and wished him luck in efforts to become prime minister.

The party had won most seats in every election this century, including twice in landslides, but met its match against Move Forward as it came close to a sweep of the capital Bangkok and made gains in some Pheu Thai and conservative strongholds.

 

NO OTHER ALLIANCE

“Pheu Thai has no plan to form any other government,” leader Chonlanan Srikaew told a press conference.

Asked about the possibility of their coalition being thwarted by the upper house, he said: “In principle, Senators will have to respect the people’s voice.”

Though the results appear to be a hammer blow for the military and its allies, with parliamentary rules on their side and some influential power-brokers behind them, they could determine the shape of a new government.

Move Forward was galvanized by a wave of excitement among the youth over its liberal agenda and promises of bold changes, including breaking up monopolies and reforming a law on insulting the monarchy.

The party added a new dimension to the battle for power that was for years centred on the polarising Shinawatra family and a pro-military establishment, that brought two decades of on-off tumult.

Pita said Move Forward would press ahead with its plan to amend strict lese majeste laws against insulting the monarchy, which critics say have been used to stifle free speech. Thailand’s palace does not comment on the law or its use.

The law punishes perceived insults by up to 15 years in prison, with hundreds of people facing charges, some of whom are in pre-trial detention.

Pita said parliament would be the right forum to seek amendments to the law, or article 112 of the criminal code.

“We will use the parliament to make sure that there is a comprehensive discussion with maturity, with transparency in how we should move forward in terms of the relationship between the monarchy and the masses,” he said.

Asked if Pheu Thai would back that, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of its main candidates, said it could be discussed in the legislature.

“Pheu Thai has a clear stand that we won’t abolish 112 but there can be a discussion about the law in parliament,” she said.

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zelensky in Berlin: we can make Russia’s defeat ‘irreversible’
Newsdeck

Zelensky in Berlin: we can make Russia’s defeat ‘irreversible’
US won’t sanction South Africa over weapons row, Godongwana says
Maverick News

US won’t sanction South Africa over weapons row, Godongwana says
I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading
Newsdeck

Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading
I have a picture for you! 30 April - 5 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 30 April – 5 May 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.