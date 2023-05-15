Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Macron Aims to Convince Musk That France is Top Electric Car Hub

Macron Aims to Convince Musk That France is Top Electric Car Hub
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STEPHANE MAHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT)
By Bloomberg
15 May 2023
0

Emmanuel Macron sought to persuade Elon Musk on Monday that France is a leading hub for foreign investments and electric cars as the president tries to attract global business to his country.

Macron and Musk, the head of electric-car maker Tesla Inc. and the world’s second-richest person, discussed prospects for development in the electric vehicle and energy sectors at the presidential palace, Macron tweeted.

After also meeting Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Musk said he was “confident that Tesla will in the future make significant investments in France,” according to Agence-France Presse. “I am very impressed with the welcome President Macron and the French government have given to the industry,” AFP cited him as saying.

Earlier, Le Maire had told BFM TV that negotiations with Musk were underway regarding possible investments in France, without providing any details.

Read more: US-EU Critical Minerals Deal Would Give EU Broader Trade Relief

Macron and Musk discussed Europe and France’s response to US President Joe Biden’s green subsidy plan known as the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a Macron aide who asked not be named in line with policy.

The law, which will offer some $369 billion in handouts and tax credits over the next decade for clean-energy programs in North America, has been a point of contention between the US and the European Union. 

Brussels has said that aspects of the bill would unfairly discriminate against European companies and is seeking an exemption for European firms. The EU is still working to figure out to what the extent the legislation will impact the bloc’s economy.

The encounter with Macron took place on the sidelines of a gathering of some 200 global business leaders whom the president invited to Versailles to showcase his ability to lure foreign investment. Macron, who is still grappling with deep-rooted opposition to his pension reform, said that his guests pledged some €13 billion ($14.1 billion) of new investments.

The meeting with Musk, who arrived in a grey Tesla with wing doors, lasted about 45 minutes. As the encounter got under way Musk, seated on Macron’s left, laughed awkwardly and waved at the camera, keeping his hands on his knees.

Macron and Musk were due to meet again Monday with the other business leaders whom the president convened in Versailles for a round table and a dinner, the aide said.

Macron has been trying to reboot his second term in office after a damaging battle over raising the retirement age that dented his popularity. To do so, he’s announced measures to reverse France’s industrial decline.

Macron said he’d scrap state bonuses meant to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles when models have a dirty carbon footprint — potentially targeting China-made cars. On Tuesday, the government will introduce a law proposal it describes as a way to make the industry greener, which will include details on a bonus that Macron has said should benefit European producers.

Macron’s warmth toward Musk surprised some in the French car industry, which is vying with Tesla since the Texas-based automaker lowered the price of its Model 3 and Model Y models. Shares of Renault SA and Peugeot-maker Stellantis NV have been suffering as investors have worried about the price cuts.

In his push to raise France’s profile among investors, Macron has especially focused on making northern France a hub for the production of electric-car batteries and related materials. Yet the likelihood of Tesla building another site in Europe in the near future appears small.

Negotiations Underway

Tesla’s Berlin site is dialing back plans for battery-making already, as the automaker’s global production network has been expanding at breakneck speed. France had competed with Germany to convince Musk to build the site in Eastern France, in a location that formerly hosted nuclear reactors.

Macron met with Musk during his trip to the US last year, in New Orleans. Back then, Macron said the two had an “honest” discussion about content moderation on Twitter and also discussed the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. The 45-year-old president had criticized the Twitter CEO for relaxing its policies to check content, including on Covid-19 disinformation.

The two may also have discussed cooperation in New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, where Tesla pledged to purchase nickel from a struggling plant that has been supported by the French government, as well as SpaceX, which launches the satellites of Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat SA. Macron has also been trying to showcase Paris as a tech hub to attract companies like Twitter, which Musk acquired last year.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s non-aligned position does not favour Russia, Ramaphosa says
Maverick News

South Africa’s non-aligned position does not favour Russia, Ramaphosa says
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality

TOP READS IN SECTION

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine President Zelensky warns Ramaphosa against selling arms to Russia
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’
South Africa

Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.