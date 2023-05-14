Business Maverick

ACCELERATING SOLUTIONS

Insurance industry to have a Final Sustainable Finance Roadmap before year-end

Insurance industry to have a Final Sustainable Finance Roadmap before year-end
(Image: FCSA logo | Adobe Stock)
By Neesa Moodley
14 May 2023
0

At a business breakfast last week, FSD Africa and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued a call to action to commit to the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance as a first step toward creating a sustainable insurance industry and building resilience for the continent.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) plans to host stakeholder engagements and public workshops with the aim of releasing a Final Sustainable Finance Roadmap during the course of this year. It is estimated that South Africa holds 70% of the African insurance industry’s market premiums.

Formally launched in April 2021, the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance (NDSI) is a declaration of commitment by African insurance industry leaders to support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With backing from more than 10 inaugural signatories, the declaration brings together senior leaders to accelerate solutions to a set of major sustainability challenges — ranging from climate change and ecosystem degradation to poverty and social inequality — that have assumed even greater urgency in a post-Covid-19 world. Currently, 102 organisations across the continent have signed up to the declaration.

Kedibone Dikokwe, a divisional executive at the FSCA, explains that an enabling environment for sustainable finance includes a financial system that is able to:

  • Evaluate product, portfolio and transaction-level ESG risk exposures and opportunities;
  • Improve transparency with accurate reporting to a wide stakeholder base;
  • Effectively and reliably mitigate these risks; and
  • Ensure customers receive fair outcomes in the design, marketing and sale of financial products and services, related to sustainability.

Some of the current conduct risks she identified in the South African market included a lack of standardised terminology; inaccurate or misleading information; a lack of suitable products, services and markets; inconsistent or unreliable or even no reporting and disclosure; and a weak or undeveloped understanding of sustainability concepts.

Ultimately, the FSCA is hoping that it will become easier for market players to conduct due diligence, including accurately assessing risks and opportunities. Other goals are to implement effective conduct regulation without constricting the growth of sustainable finance markets; and empowering consumers to successfully navigate a sustainable finance market. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus
Maverick News

World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far

TOP READS IN SECTION

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Ex-Gauteng premier David Makhura and former finance MEC Barbara Creecy must testify, judge rules
Maverick News

Ex-Gauteng premier David Makhura and former finance MEC Barbara Creecy must testify, judge rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.