South Africa has yet to define itself — we must take ownership of change without dependency on party politics
“The people we put on top, they did not take our brains with them,” says writer Pumla Makeleni in this filmed conversation with Koko Nkalashe and Ndaxolo Nkalashe from the legendary Jazz in the Natives Yards, and development practitioner in the creative arts industry, Themba Lonzi.
They debate whether South Africans are ‘brainwashed’ into a political structure of over-dependence on grants and whether the government is solely to blame for people’s lack of self-sufficiency. A reflection on the narrative of ‘the coming election’ and ‘hope’ turns the discussion to power within communities to bring about tangible change.
This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.
Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA
Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM
