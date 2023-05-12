Newsdeck

YOU’RE HIRED

Elon Musk says new Twitter CEO will take over the reins in six weeks

Elon Musk. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Carina Johansen)
By Reuters
12 May 2023
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about six weeks.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors’ concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Tesla shares jumped 2.4% on the news.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta.)

