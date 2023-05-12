Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Morning walk at Groot Constantia. Photographer: Marc Marsilio
Angry birds. Photographer: Ian Merrington
Toasty mornings on Lake Longmere, White River. Photographer: Ian Weir
Taking off. Photographer: Peter Reber
Sunday drive glorious view. Photographer: Stanley Ress
Storm over Mall of Africa. Photographer: Hugo Attfield
Stand Tall. Photographer: Amy Househam
Siya,the pathfinder. Photographer: Derek Whalley
Sheffield point sunrise. Photographer: Brett Marlin
Pied Kingfisher looking for his next meal. Photographer: Anthony Dakyns
Pale Chanting Goshawk on the attack. Photographer: Michel Rouessart
Ostrich in Bo Langkloof. Photographer: Andries Olivier
“No matter how hard life gets, never forget to stop and appreciate the beauty of nature.” Photographer: Sophia Nel
Annual pilgrimage to Sanctuary Our Lady of Namaacha, in mid-May (13 May in 2023). Pilgrims flock to the tiny, quaint,quiet town on the Eswatini border. Lighting candles in the church. Photographer: Mercedes Sayagues
Locked On. Photographer: Craig Morse
Kgalagadi Moonrise at sunset – for approximately 48 hours either side of a full moon the moon rising can be seen at the same time as the sun setting. Photographer: Neville Lance
Getting wintry in the Langeberg. Photographer: Mark Harris
Flying up the Simola Hillclimb on Saturday 6th May. Photographer: Derrick Coetzer
Earl Grey watches the Camps Bay sunrise. Photographer: Chris von Ulmenstein
Arriving to do the Delta parkrun. Photographer: Brahn du Plessis