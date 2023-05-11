Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US futures rise, China stocks swing, as CPI eases: markets wrap

US futures rise, China stocks swing, as CPI eases: markets wrap
The entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc, in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Japans largest exchange operator disclosed the components of three new market sections on Tuesday, but the long-awaited shake-up of the countrys sluggish stock market is attracting more skepticism than excitement.
By Bloomberg
11 May 2023
0

US equity futures inched higher and Chinese stocks swung between small gains and losses on Thursday as signs of slowing inflation in the world’s two largest economies spurred hopes for monetary easing.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark — which closed at the highest level since August — after headline US inflation softened. 

In China, inflation slowed more than expected in April while factory-gate price growth also fell short of forecasts, keeping the window open for monetary easing from the People’s Bank of China. 

Mainland China shares rose while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fluctuated. The broader picture for Asian equities was mixed. South Korean stocks rose, Australian shares fell and Japanese equities declined, weighed down by a stronger yen.

The dollar held losses following a drop in Treasury yields Wednesday, which held into Asian trading. The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield closed the US session down 11 basis points after headline inflation eased to 4.9% in April. That was the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%. 

The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds fell about two basis points to 2.69%, set for the lowest level since November. This also came as China asked commercial banks to cap rates offered on some deposits to lower lenders’ funding costs. 

In Hong Kong, the cost to borrow overnight reached a sixteen year high as liquidity tightened after authorities repeatedly intervened to boost the local currency.

Elsewhere in the region, Adani Enterprises, billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship, will hold a board meeting later this week to consider selling stock, the company said in a statement. 

The company’s shares have halved this year in a decline driven by accusations of fraud from short seller Hindenburg Research. The group’s US-currency bonds rose on Thursday amid a broad gain in investment-grade dollar notes in Asia.

Meanwhile, an illiquid corner of swaps insuring Credit Suisse Group AG debt has surged back to life. They’ve had their biggest jump this week since UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse in March, as funds including FourSixThree Capital and Diameter Capital Partners pile in, according to people familiar with the matter.

In commodity markets, gold edged up as signs that US inflation is cooling fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon pause tightening.

Oil advanced for the fourth session in five as easing US inflation weakened the dollar and traders assessed interruptions to supplies. 

The broader backdrop for markets continues to be affected by talks between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans to avert a first-ever US default. There’s been little tangible progress, which is reflected in the cost of insuring America’s debt against default now eclipsing that of some emerging markets. The president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to hold another meeting on Friday. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Maverick News

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
‘Wild horse’ coal company, Tendele, only has itself to blame for liquidation fears, say residents
South Africa

‘Wild horse’ coal company, Tendele, only has itself to blame for liquidation fears, say residents
John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Business Maverick

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
DM168

Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.