Newsdeck

Gun violence

Shooting at German Mercedes plant leaves two dead; man arrested

Shooting at German Mercedes plant leaves two dead; man arrested
An exterior view of the Mercedes factory where a shooting took place in Sindelfingen, Germany, 11 May 2023. According to police, one person died and at least one other was seriously injured in a shooting at the Mercedes-Benz plant, the perpetrator was arrested. The investigation into the motive is ongoing. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
By Reuters
11 May 2023
0

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - A shooting at a Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE plant in southwestern Germany left two men dead on Thursday, and police have detained a suspect, mounting pressure on Berlin to tighten the country's already-strict gun laws.

The suspect, 53, opened fire on the victims before security workers at the site in the southern German city of Sindelfingen held him down and handed him over to police, police and the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspect did not resist arrest, they said, and the victims, both aged 44, died of their injuries.

The incident was the latest of a number of mass shootings in Germany in recent years, many of which had a connection with extremism. Investigators have yet to establish a motive for Thursday’s shooting.

The German government had vowed to tighten its gun laws further after a gunman opened fire on people gathered in a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg in March, killing six.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said after that attack that the government would revisit its arms laws. The Social Democrats, her party and that of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have been pushing for tougher restrictions, and Germany’s police union also called for a swift legislative response to restrict the number of guns available.

Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-Class luxury sedan at the Sindelfingen plantlocated some 17 km (10.6 miles) southwest of Stuttgart.

 

The company said the gunman and the two victims belonged to an external services provider.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news,” Mercedes said in a statement, adding that there was no longer any danger to the local population or workers at the plant.

The production site – with a workforce of 35,000 – was evacuated following the shooting, which took place after the suspect entered the site at 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT), police and the Stuttgart prosecutor said.

Germany outlawed certain large magazines in 2020 and conducts five-yearly checks on gun owners to ascertain whether their possession of a weapon is justified.

In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

By Christina Amann and Ilona Wissenbach

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Rachel More, Ilona Wissenbach and Miranda Murray; writing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More; editing by Friederike Heine and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
AmaBhungane’s journalists versus Zunaid Moti and Paul O’Sullivan
Maverick News

AmaBhungane’s journalists versus Zunaid Moti and Paul O’Sullivan
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump jokes about sexual abuse verdict, repeats election falsehoods
Newsdeck

Trump jokes about sexual abuse verdict, repeats election falsehoods
US jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll
Newsdeck

US jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll
I have a picture for you! 30 April - 5 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 30 April – 5 May 2023
Kremlin calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad 'hostile act'
Newsdeck

Kremlin calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad 'hostile act'
George Santos faces criminal charges by US Justice Department
Newsdeck

George Santos faces criminal charges by US Justice Department

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.