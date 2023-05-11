Top of this new range is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which boasts a 200MP sensor inside its camera module. This feature means it can stand up to the best camera phones on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which debuted in February this year, or the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra which was the world’s first phone to have a 200MP camera.

The camera in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G also has optical image stabilisation, as well as a range of shooting modes, including a night mode, which is ideal for users who want to document their life’s moments, shoot crisp photos, and record TikTok videos like a pro. It comes in some great shades, including Sky Blue, which tricks the eye into appearing blue in some light and silver in others, and for the less adventurous, Midnight Black is an option too.

Under the hood, power is provided by a MediaTek 1080 processor with 5G and 256GB of internal storage space, as well as a choice of 8GB ofRAM. The 5,000mAh battery, depending on what the device is being used for, should last for two days before needing to be charged. Even better, another highly compelling benefit is that thanks to the 120-watt HyperCharge fast charger, it takes a mere 20 minutes to go from empty to 100% full.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

There is so much more to be revealed next week, so let’s jump into the Redmi Note 12 Pro. This device has 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, also uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, and has a 5000mAh battery with a 67W charger. It comes in Blue and Black.

All this enables users to capture incredible photos and videos in high res with crisp details in every scenario, even in dim light. Equipped with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, Redmi Note 12 Pro ensures that users can capture images and videos with up to 120-degree viewing angle, while its 2MP macro camera allows them to capture even the finest details from up close. What’s more, Redmi Note 12 Pro has an impressive 16MP front camera, which means clear and natural-looking selfies are always guaranteed.

Redmi Note 12

Finally, the Redmi Note 12 boasts a 50MP Triple AI camera, a 5000mAh battery with 33W charger, and a 6.67” AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. This is no doubt one of the best displays in its category, the 6.67″ FHD+ display with DCI-P3 offers a wide colour range that boosts the immersive and fluid experience.

In terms of performance, this little gem is powered by the latest Snapdragon 685 with up to 8GB of RAM, offering a seamless and efficient multitasking experience for taking photos, gaming, listening to music, and streaming. It features a 13MP front camera, and at only 7.85mm, is the thinnest Note.

Along with optimal fast storage of up to 128GB, Redmi Note 12 allows for installing more of your favourite apps and saving more photos and videos without worrying about running out of space. The phone has a 50MP rear camera along with the 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

These features are just the tip of the iceberg. Keep an eye on the news on 17 May 2023 to hear all the details, as well as RRP on each device. DM